What's Coming Up For Season 8

We're All Getting Older

Lou Blaser's avatar
Lou Blaser
Jan 27, 2022

This is a short episode to give you a preview of what I've got cooking and the topics that we will be exploring in Season 8.  The new season starts on Thursday, February 3rd. 

