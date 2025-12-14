💬 What would you tell a friend?
advice for the new year
Hello!
This is the last WAGO letter I’m sending out in 2025, so I thought we’d end the year with a little community get-together in chat form.
And instead of simply asking about your holiday plans or new year goals (yawn), I figured we could do something for each other and maybe a bit “kinder”.
It’s been a strange year for many of us. Uncertain in big ways. Tiring too, for all kinds of reasons. I know a lot of people are heading into the new year feeling a little worn and unsure of what’s ahead.
So I thought we could offer each other a small lift.
If someone in this neighborhood was feeling a little discouraged heading into the new year, what might you tell them? Perhaps offer something small and encouraging?
See you in the comments!
P.S.
Wishing you the merriest holidays, with lots of laughter and hugs from the people who matter most to you. I’ll see you next year!
Lots of love,
Lou 🎄🧑🏼🎄
Lou, You are so right about what a rough year it's been, and that so many of us are going into this time of reflection and recharge worn down. What I offer as a suggestion is what I do: live your life with love as best you can. The intention I say every night is that I am living with my heart outstretched as if it were my hand. Risky, yes, but rewarding too. I get back so much more than I give! And that means loving and taking care of ourselves too. May your holidays bring warmth, rejuvenation and joy.
I know I'm in the club that had a rough year.... but being kind, helping and supporting others has sustained me. Reaching out to help (instead of my impulse to reach out and grab help) has been a balm for my soul. I hope someone reaches out to you, with kind words, with a bit of laughter, with a warm heart and willingness to share. It helps.