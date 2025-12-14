Hello!

This is the last WAGO letter I’m sending out in 2025, so I thought we’d end the year with a little community get-together in chat form.

And instead of simply asking about your holiday plans or new year goals (yawn), I figured we could do something for each other and maybe a bit “kinder”.

It’s been a strange year for many of us. Uncertain in big ways. Tiring too, for all kinds of reasons. I know a lot of people are heading into the new year feeling a little worn and unsure of what’s ahead.

So I thought we could offer each other a small lift.

If someone in this neighborhood was feeling a little discouraged heading into the new year, what might you tell them? Perhaps offer something small and encouraging?

See you in the comments!

P.S.

Wishing you the merriest holidays, with lots of laughter and hugs from the people who matter most to you. I’ll see you next year!

Lots of love,

Lou 🎄🧑🏼‍🎄