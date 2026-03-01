WAGO is a continuing conversation about learning, becoming, and building a coherent life.

Hello,

There’s this question that’s been around forever, a favorite by interviewers... what would you tell your younger self if you met her?

Many say they’d impart some hard-earned wisdom, some philosophy they’ve proven to be true, or a worldview shaped from their experiences. I imagine myself as some kind of wisened Gandalf visiting a younger me, who, for some reason, looks suspiciously like Frodo.

But I do wonder if this were to happen, if I were able to visit my younger self, would I do that? Impart some advice? And if I did, would she listen? You know, I’m not entirely sure.

In this admittedly fantastical imagining, it may be useful to look at other fantastical works to help us out. Stories have been playing with the idea of meeting our younger selves for years, and pop culture has given us plenty of versions of this scenario. But three encounters in particular stick with me.

In Star Trek (2009), Spock Prime meets his younger counterpart and offers wisdom without forcing a specific outcome. In Back to the Future Part II, Biff Tannen does the opposite. He uses the encounter with his younger self to manipulate time for personal gain. And in The Adam Project (Netflix), Adam Reed meets his much younger self and spends most of the encounter being exasperated by the kid he used to be.

I thought it interesting to study these characters to understand different philosophies about what we owe our past selves, and what happens when past and present collide.

Spock Prime: The Mentor

Spock Prime approaches his younger self with the wisdom of experience, but without arrogance. He offers guidance but recognizes that his younger counterpart must make his own choices.

“I could not deprive you of the revelation of all that you could accomplish on your own.”

Spock Prime wants his younger self to experience the challenges and triumphs of learning on his own, not to be shielded from the painful yet transformative process of growth.

It makes me think of self-determination. Spock Prime does not attempt to overwrite the younger Spock’s decisions but instead nudges him toward a path of wisdom. This is a kind of mentorship that assumes growth will happen, even if it’s not immediate.

Biff Tannen: The Controller

Biff’s encounter with his younger self comes across as purely self-serving. He doesn’t want to guide or teach. He wants to exploit the opportunity. By giving young Biff the sports almanac, he essentially hacks the system of time, using knowledge of the future to amass power and wealth.

“You see this book? This book tells the future.”

Biff’s interaction isn’t about sharing wisdom or offering any meaningful guidance. What he’s interested in is controlling his younger self’s destiny to create the ideal version of his life.

This taps into a more cynical view of human nature: If given the chance, would we use hindsight to help others or just to help ourselves? Biff’s actions suggest that meeting one’s younger self can be an opportunity to rewrite the past for personal gain.

Adam Reed: The Reconciler

The older Adam Reed is irritated by his younger self. The kid version of him is awkward, emotional, and vulnerable in ways that the older Adam would rather forget. Instead of offering wisdom or trying to alter the past, Adam’s first instinct is to distance himself from the version of himself that still carries old wounds.

“You’re just a kid. You’re always so angry.”

In this moment, Adam rejects his younger self, seeing him as a source of frustration rather than an ally.

But, as the movie progresses, Adam’s perspective shifts. He learns that this “angry” kid is part of what made him who he is, and rather than rejecting his past, he must embrace it. This reflects a deeper journey of self-acceptance, where Adam comes to terms with his own flaws and the emotional baggage that shaped him.

Adam’s story brings a crucial point: Meeting our younger selves might not always inspire wisdom or nostalgia. It could be an uncomfortable confrontation with parts of ourselves we’d rather forget. But it’s also a chance to acknowledge that our past is just as important as our present in shaping who we are.

• • •

Honestly, there’s a funny — albeit a little embarrassed — side of myself that gets Biff. Maybe it’s not so bad to make sure the younger version of me has a more successful life. After all, what’s wrong with wanting to give someone, especially our past self, a better shot?

It’s easy to judge Biff for messing with time, but deep down, isn’t there a part of us that would love to make sure that younger self doesn’t struggle so much? That, perhaps, they find happiness a little sooner? (I see Spock Prime shaking his head.)

But when I think about it, I’m not sure my younger self would even understand me now. If I were to meet her, I’m not entirely sure she’d be proud — though I’d very much want her to be. “What?! You walked away from the career that we worked so hard to build?! What’s the matter with you?”

I’d like to think I’d impress her with how things turned out, but the truth is, she might not recognize this version of me at all.

So, what would I tell my younger self? I don’t know… it changes depending on the day. Some days, I want to sit my younger self down and tell her everything I’ve learned. Other days, I think she should figure it out the hard way, just like I did. And sometimes, I suspect that if I actually met her, she’d roll her eyes at me and go off to do whatever she wanted anyway.

💬 last word

Here’s a reggae-fusion track from one of my favorite artists in the 90s, British-Jamaican artist Maxi Priest. This one showcases his signature smooth vocals and promotes themes of unity, diversity, and love among different cultures.

Just the kind of thing we need to be reminded. Often.

It takes all kinds of people in this world

To make this world turn around

Make this world a better place

All my best,

Lou Blaser

Lou Blaser writes about learning, becoming, and figuring out how to build a coherent life. She also curates and maintains The Filtered, a digital library for reading, learning, and thinking better.