Welcome to our monthly Lounge Chats! We gather here on the first Thursday of every month for a bit of connection, curiosity, and occasionally admitting we have no idea what we’re doing, but we’re doing it together.” 😄

Leaps don’t always look like big, bold moves. Sometimes they feel more like stumbles or side-steps.

Inside The Lounge this month, we’re looking at the ones we’ve taken anyway, even when the ground ahead was foggy. The ones that didn’t come with guarantees or neat five-year plans. The leaps we made armed only with a gut feeling, a shaky kind of courage, and maybe a strong cup of something.

Career pivots. Ending (or beginning) relationships. Saying “yes” even when people around us were advising against it. The leaps that didn’t feel bold at the time but were necessary. Maybe even a little crazy.