We're All Getting Older

We're All Getting Older

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jan Stoneburner's avatar
Jan Stoneburner
3d

I have found a life based on service is a fulfilling life — from running a petition drive to improve an dangerous intersection or starting an fine arts program for kids to baking cookies for my husband or giving a ride to a friend. As Emerson once wrote … “ To know even one life has breathed easier because you have lived. This is to have succeeded.” xoxo

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by Lou Blaser and others
Susan J Tweit's avatar
Susan J Tweit
3d

I'm with Trevy Thomas: less stuff, more downtime. I'm in the Forest-Dweller phase of my life, harvesting what I've learned, threshing the wisdom, sharing it with others. I'm slower now, and learning to adapt to that natural lessening of the desire to push and achieve. Barry Lopez said to me over lunch one time that he had come to think the highest compliment for his writing was that it was useful. (And he had won the National Book Award!) I know now what he meant. I just want to be me and to be useful.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
7 replies by Lou Blaser and others
29 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Lou Blaser
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture