Conversations about who we are becoming as we get older.

Hello.

I’ve tried all sorts of ideas around here. A few gems, plenty of flops. 🤦🏻‍♀️ One I’m glad I’ve stuck with is the monthly In Profile series (“where we meet real people navigating life with intention and just enough craziness to make it interesting”).

Every guest answers the same ten questions. One of them is about fulfillment: what it looks like, what it feels like, and how their perspective has changed over time.

Fun fact: when it’s time to prep each profile, that’s the first answer I go to. I’m fascinated by how people describe something we all long for and yet never seem to define quite the same way.

What makes for a fulfilling life is obviously as personal as it gets.

But one thing I’ve noted across all the responses is that fulfillment seems less about chasing — and achieving — a dream and more about inhabiting our lives fully.

And what it takes to feel fulfilled? Well, that definitely changes over time!



I have this dream that one day, I’ll compile all these insightful answers into a coffee-table book. Hah.

In the meantime, I thought I’d bridge the gap by gathering this year’s answers into one post. And since we’re coming up on a stretch of days that tends to make us look at our lives a little more closely, it felt fitting to share these now.

So here are this year’s profiled guests on what makes for a fulfilling life. I hope you’ll find them as insightful as I do.

WHAT COMES TO MIND WHEN YOU HEAR THE PHRASE ‘FULFILLING LIFE’? HOW HAS YOUR PERSPECTIVE ABOUT THIS CHANGED AS YOU GOT OLDER?

Finding the balance between activity and stillness. Leaving room for whatever I might want to do in that moment, rather than filling my day with activities leftover from the previous day or a previous lifestyle. When I was young, I wanted everything I thought I’d never have — a good marriage, a business of my own, a writing life, financial security. I’ve had all of them by now, and what I want is less stuff, more downtime.

As I’ve matured, I find that different things now make me feel fulfilled. For example, when I turned 50, I woke up and made a list of things I wanted to experience — not do, but experience. […] Simply making this list was such a fulfilling experience. On this list was baking cookies with my kids, a sunset kiss with my husband, visiting the site of the ancient and modern-day Olympics in Greece, completing a Grief Companioning Course with Dr. Alan Wolfelt, and so much more.

I loved how this list made me realize how fortunate I am and continue to be. And that I have the power to name and then realize the things that bring me joy.

I believe a fulfilling life is one free of wants or desires. This doesn’t mean you can’t have them, but it does mean you have to be content with the here and now. That’s why billionaires are never happy; they always want more.

When you’re younger, you’ve got this timeline in your head about how your life is supposed to unfold, and when it doesn’t pan out that way, we panic, thrash about, and sink into deep sorrow. I’ve learned to drop all that like it’s hot. I’ve learned to really hone in on my values and understand how much they affect all of us. Expectations are like restrictions because you have this particular idea in your head of how life’s supposed to be, and these can prevent you from achieving a fulfilling life.

It means being able to brush up against inspiration and joy as much as possible. I know every day isn’t gonna be full throttle joy, so I try to find as much calm and peace in every day. Every day, I really try to talk to people who light me up and fill my soul. That’s what I want most of all — just that solid back and forth with good people.

MY life comes to mind. But the perspective that you can have a fulfilling life right now — today — is new. Living the dream is like courage. You have to do the scary thing before you’re brave enough for it. And if you do that enough times, you become courageous. You have to be obsessed with your life right now, in order for quantum mechanics (look, SCIENCE!) to start aligning your future with that reality. If you can fall in love with your life now, you WILL have a charmed future.

Peace, joy, happiness, and energy make for a fulfilling life. Spending time with like-minded people. Being outdoors. Exercising. I used to think a fulfilling life meant lots of $$$ and everything else was secondary.

It used to mean stuff on a list. Now it means the quality of relationships, choosing to spend time on things that fill me up instead of drain me, taking the time to appreciate and have gratitude for the little things, and not taking anything for granted. Finding joy and love and abundance every day, even when I don’t feel like it. Really, it’s about living intentionally.

What first comes to mind when I hear the phrase is how this has become such a thing, a conversation, a concept to reflect upon. I wonder if previous generations were thinking about their life being fulfilled.

For me, a fulfilling life means enjoying what you do, having great friendships and relationships, exploring countries and cultures, and appreciating beautiful moments. A fulfilling life for me also means spending as much time as possible outdoors in nature. My perspective on this has not changed as I have gotten older. What changed is that I became aware that this has always been what I consider a fulfilling life.

Expectations can disappoint. I believe the delta between expectations and reality is directly correlated to happiness and fulfillment. I have a few friends who grew up with affluence that they haven’t achieved in their adult life, and they seem dissatisfied. My family struggled in just about every way imaginable. I call it the “gift of deprivation.” I deeply appreciate everything I have — a loving husband, financial and emotional security, a crazy close relationship with my children, family vacations, the luxury to write and not need it to put food on my table. None of these things were guaranteed to me; most I thought not possible, so it’s all a wonderful surprise and deeply fulfilling.

To me, a fulfilling life needs human connection. That means tender conversations in the dark with my husband, and laughing with millennials during improv. I love the digital age and appreciate my online friends, whether it’s on Substack or with my writing friends over Zoom. […] A fulfilling life means walking my dogs, living within my means, and having a cozy and affordable roof over my head. I guess I appreciate the predictability of routine, because that means everyone is healthy and everything is okay.

• • •

Thank you to all the wonderful people who joined the In Profile series and opened up a window into their lives. I am inspired by you all. 🤗

✴️ I would love to hear your thoughts about this as well! What makes for a fulfilling life? And how have your thoughts changed as you've gotten older?

Oh, and to those who are celebrating the holiday, Happy Thanksgiving.

With love and gratitude,

Lou Blaser