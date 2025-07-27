Welcome to our monthly neighborhood chat. This one’s light and open to all readers, so I hope you’ll jump in! And if you’re not a subscriber to WAGO (We’re All Getting Older) yet, what are you waiting for? 😉

For a while there, I couldn’t get myself to finish a book. I’d start one, put it aside after a few pages, then pick another, only to do the same thing! So frustrating!

A friend suggested maybe I needed to switch things up a bit and try something different. Something light, in time for summer, and also to counter-balance all the heaviness out there in the world.

Found myself reaching out to cozy British women’s fiction (not the usual genre I read) and fell in love with a couple of books by Rachael Lucas. Read it out of sequence (didn’t know it was a series!), starting with the fifth book first (The Cottage By The Shore), then picking up the first one (The Winter Cottage). Anyhow, they’re just the ticket. The kind of light reading that makes you smile.

✴️ Have you noticed a difference in your reading preference in Summer (or this particular Summer)? What are you reading? What’s hitting, what’s not? What are you falling in love with (or falling out of)? Or maybe you’re in a reading slump of your own? That counts too. Let’s compare notes.

Leave a comment