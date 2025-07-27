We're All Getting Older

We're All Getting Older

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Ann E. McCLOSKEY's avatar
Ann E. McCLOSKEY
2d

I needed a light read, so I picked up Sandwich, by Catherine Newman. Delightful! It's about menopause and motherhood and family and adult children and an annual family vacation at the beach. Funny and touching. I missed it when I was done.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by Lou Blaser and others
Kelly Bunch's avatar
Kelly Bunch
13h

I've read and listened to several things this summer. Bird by Bird (Anne Lamott), Such a Bad Influence (Olivia Muenter), Everything is Tuberculosis (John Green), Wild Dark Shore (Charlotte McConaghy), Part of Your World (Abby Jimenez), A Different Kind of Power (Jacinda Arden), The great Alone (Kristen Hannah). It's all over the place, but it keeps things interesting! I read based on what's ready for me at the library.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Lou Blaser
11 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Lou Blaser
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture