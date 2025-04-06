Orientation Speech, as delivered by Michael (from The Good Place)

“Hello! Hi there! I’m so thrilled you’re here in the WAGO neighborhood.”

You’ve found your way to a slightly unusual corner of the internet.

You’ve died!

— I mean, not literally. Just metaphorically left behind your résumé-driven identity and joined us in this very special cul-de-sac of existential curiosity and light banter.

Here’s what you need to know about this little world you’ve landed in:

🌱 Our Shared Values

(According to Neighborhood Protocol #427B: "Vibes That Matter")

You’re Not Peaking, You’re Becoming

Getting older? Not a decline. It’s a cosmic upgrade — with better jokes and maybe some joint pain.

Curiosity Is Kind of a Big Deal

We don’t pretend to have all the answers. We just keep asking better questions (sometimes while eating cake).

We Laugh at the Abyss

Existential dread? Hilarious. Emotional spirals? We turn them into newsletter essays. Humor helps us feel the big feelings without losing our marbles.

Joy Isn’t Dessert. It’s the Fork.

Joy isn’t what you get after you’ve figured life out. It’s more like the slightly wobbly GPS that helps you muddle through. Possibly while dancing.

This Is a No-Hustle Zone

No life optimization. Just comfy furniture, occasional dance breaks, and deeply sincere vibes.

🔍 What We Accidentally Bond Over

Snack-Sized Philosophy

We casually drop Aristotle between references to Dirty Dancing and The Good Place. It’s confusing. We love it.

The Aftermath of “Success”

Many residents once climbed ladders. Now we sit in the grass below asking, “Wait... what was that ladder leaning against?”

Life Experiments > Life Plans

Things like Joy Experiments and Joy Logs happen here. Sometimes they sparkle. Sometimes they fizzle. Either way, we report back.

Mixtape Wisdom

Every newsletter ends with a song from the 80s or 90s. Not always relevant. Always nostalgic.

Side-by-Side Meaning-Making

This isn’t a TED Talk. It’s more like a book club where no one reads the book, but everyone shows up with wine (or mocktail, we’re not judgy) and insight anyway.

🛋 What’s Inside (and Around) WAGO

Weekly Essays

Thoughtful, funny, sometimes ridiculous. Always a little philosophical. Sent straight to your inbox every week.

The Last Word

Every essay ends with a song from the 80s or 90s. Sometimes it’s thematically relevant. Sometimes it’s just “Rhythm of the Night.” (No regrets.)

The Lounge (for paying subscribers)

Our cozy private hangout, tucked behind the scenes. Includes:

Joy Logs – Behind-the-scenes dispatches from Lou’s ongoing joy experiment

Monthly Chat Threads – Gentle prompts + good humans = low-pressure conversations

Occasional weird experiments, mixtape rituals, and other secret handshakes

Michael’s Final Note (with jazz hands):

So if you’re feeling a little untethered but still wildly hopeful…

If you like your wisdom with a side of sarcasm and your soul-searching done in comfy pants—

Welcome. You’re gonna love it here.

🎖️ Orientation Complete!

You are now 94% emotionally qualified to exist here. The other 6% is snacks.