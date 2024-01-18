Hi there.

Once upon a time, I was a happy corporate ladder climber — so happy, in fact, that I thought I’d never want to do anything else. Until one day, I realized... I kind of did. (Hah!)

Why This Project

I started this publication to process my thoughts on midlife and how I want to carry myself as I get older. You see when I turned 50, I made a promise: no getting depressed about the wrinkles, gray hair, or aching joints — just full-on embrace this next stage. I want to be someone I’m proud of in my 60s, 70s, and however many more Happy Birthdays I get to sing to myself.

Of course, it’s easy to make such declarations when everything still works fine. The real challenge is staying true to that promise as the years add up. So, I threw myself into research and started this newsletter to share what I was learning. I figured I couldn’t be the only one with this goal — and I was right! Readers have called it “a bright spot in their weekends,” “a source of fresh ideas,” and even their “Sunday morning coffee companion.”

Why Subscribe

The mission of We’re All Getting Older (WAGO) is to fill the world with people who are vibrantly alive and wide awake to life. 🤗

WAGO is for those of us in midlife (and beyond) who want to live with more vibrancy and meaning — at the intersection of joie-de-vivre and purpose — without overcomplicating things.

You’ll get the weekly edition of We’re All Getting Older (WAGO), which explores how we can live intentionally now — so we can look back when that day comes and say, “Wow, that was a life well lived!”

That Sunday edition is the main dish, so to speak. Then, there are the “monthlies”: In Profile, Curated Mixed Bag, and the Second Breaks podcast.

Paying subscribers are members of The Lounge.

The Lounge is our private community space. Here, we share our experiments, exchange encouragement, and cheer each other on as we explore fun, fulfillment, and friendship together.

Plus, by becoming an annual paid subscriber, you can support WAGO, and we can keep this party going ad-free. Not to mention, your support will ensure the continuous supply of coffee and tea — basic requirements for continued research and writing. 😉

(Or if you choose to support it monthly, you can do so at the cost of one good chocolate bar a month. This is especially helpful for research.)

Whether you join as a free or paid subscriber, I am grateful that we can be connected through this newsletter.



Cool Beans,

Lou Blaser