(Un-Retirement) Turn Your Expertise Into a Consulting Career

This episode is part of the special series on Un-Retirement.

Michael Zipursky is the CEO and co-founder of Consulting Success. He’s kinda like a consultant for consultants.

He helps business people run their businesses more efficiently and effectively. But more importantly, he specializes in helping people transition into a successful consultancy (or simply find more success as a consultant) by leveraging and marketing their expertise in an enormously crowded field.

He is the author of five books, including The Consulting Success System: How to Become a Successful Consultant and The Masters of Consulting Interviews. Michael also hosts the podcast The Consulting Success Podcast. Clearly, he is the person to talk about building a consulting practice!

In this episode from the vault, Michael and I talk about what differentiates a consultant from a coach or another service provider, and he shares the six principles for running a successful consultancy.

