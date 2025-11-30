Town Bulletin #02
news from the neighborhood
A quarterly(ish) neighborhood round-up of what’s happening around WAGO (short for We’re All Getting Older). Imagine the corkboard by the coffee shop door: part news, part celebration, part “hey, look what someone made!”
🏘 news from around the neighborhood
- has published a guided journal called The Buddha Way: A 52-Week Guided Journal for Practicing Peace and Wisdom in Everyday Life. The reflections are based on mindfulness, compassion, and inner peace. It may just be the perfect holiday gift for your loved ones this year.
- is about to be a first-time cozy mystery writer! Her first book, Drowning in Deception, is available now for pre-order. (Depending on when you read this, it may actually be out already.) And you know, age doesn’t matter around here, but just to say, she’s publishing this, her first novel, in her 60s!
A toast and round of applause forwho won the Pro-ageing Substack Writer 2025 award, from the Advantages of Age. 🍾
Meanwhile,won the “Most Inspiring Life Story” award from the same host. 🥂
- ’s Terraphilia Book Club is reading Active Hope: How to Face the Mess We’re In With Unexpected Resilience and Creative Power this quarter.
We can now order’s wonderfully illustrated 2026 Postcard Calendars. (It’s an unbound calendar that becomes a postcard to send off to a friend when the month is done!) You can find out more about the calendars in this post, where she also talks about my favorite topic, “Begin Again. Again.”
- has renamed her Subtack to A Creative Midlife, and you can probably guess its focus. 😉
- has shared the 2026 reading plan for Beyond The Bookshelf, and you’ll want to read how he put it together. The reading plan is wonderful, but his thought process is inspired and inspiring!
- celebrates 37 years of wedded bliss and her essay, “Hallmark Movies? They’ve Got Nothing On Me” made me tear up and wish I were married too for that many years! 1
- has been writing her novel for almost three years now (working title: We Are All Witches Now), and ever since she talked about it with me on the podcast, I’ve been waiting for the day. So, I almost fell off my chair when she wrote this: When You’re Considering Quitting A Treasured Project. If you’ve ever thought of “giving up” on a dream project, have a read!
- started her second Substack, called Hope No One Reads This, “for anyone who wants to create but keeps getting caught in the tangle of vulnerability.”
While we’re on the subject, I, too, started a second Substack! 😉 If you happen to like the idea of a newsletter with handpicked essays, curated for depth, clarity, and timeless-ness, I’d love for you to check out The Filtered. You can find a sample issue here and subscribe.
💬 last word
Warmest welcome to all the new subscribers who joined us since the first Town Bulletin in August. If you haven’t yet, please visit the Town Center and say Hi!
Putting this together has been fun, but I need to come up with a better way of gathering the neighborhood goss, I mean news in between issues. Please feel free to add your “news” in the comments section. This town bulletin is for you!
Alright, time to land this with the song…
And it takes all kinds of people
All kinds of people in this world
To make this world turn around
Make this world a better place…
Holding the clipboard this week,
Lou Blaser
