Welcome to our very first Town Bulletin, our neighborhood round-up of what’s happening around WAGO (short for We’re All Getting Older). Imagine the corkboard by the coffee shop door: part news, part celebration, part “hey, look what someone made!”

Since this is the first issue, maybe a bit of orientation? A few months ago, I foolishly announced that I wanted to turn WAGO into a neighborhood. Not a community, mind. A neighborhood! 😇

Did I know how to turn a newsletter into a neighborhood? I did not. But dang it, I was going to try.

I’ve been experimenting since. Some flopped (or maybe, they were ahead of their time, ahem). And some I’d like to really dig into and expand. The Town Bulletin is one of those.

Going forward, you’ll see this pop up every few weeks, with:

Friendly introductions to fellow WAGO readers

Shout-outs to readers doing interesting things

Follow-ups and conversations sparked in the comments

Hello and welcome waves to new neighbors

And the occasional nosy-but-supportive street gossip (the good kind) 😉

🏘 getting to know our neighbors

(Shining a spotlight on our fellow WAGO readers)

Sandra Pawula : Sandra lives in the glorious state of Hawaii. I mention this because when you chat with Sandra or read her stuff, she brings that sense of serenity and peace and sanity that you might associate with Hawaii (or at least, that’s what I associate with it). Sandra’s often in the WAGO comments too, bringing the same spirit of mindfulness and self-awareness we all want.

Cathy Jacob : The first time Cathy talked about her writing perch, with the breathtaking view of the Halifax Harbour on the east coast of Canada, I was green with envy! I’ve been subtly angling for an invite ever since. (One day, Cathy. One day.) Kidding aside, Cathy writes about slowing down and savoring life… one slow sip at a time. Just what we need.

(One day, Cathy. One day.) JFT Beach 🇬🇧 🏊 🧘‍♂️ : You may recognize his name because JFT was a recent profiled guest here. Seeing JFT in my inbox or on Notes (Substack’s social media side) is a reminder to “not sweat the small stuff” and to always be looking for the funny and the joyful. He also, unfortunately, makes me nostalgic for the years I lived in Clearwater, FL.

🍹 reader shout-out

(Who’s doing what now?)

🍭 echo chamber

Our last neighborhood discussion thread was about our summer reading, and huge thanks to everybody who chimed in with their current reading vibes. Special 🙌 to

who shared her list! Do check out the comments section and add your reading too.

📣 town notice board

If you haven’t yet visited the Town Center, I’d love it if you would. Introduce yourself, wave hi to the others.

Neighborhood discussion threads will be monthly, more or less. 😉 And it will be open to everybody going forward! The more the merrier, yes? The next one will be on September 21st.

This little piece of mine got a ton of interaction. Thank you so much for your kind words. I totally avoided the “vulnerability hangover” because of all your lovely notes.

If you’d like to support the neighborhood, please consider becoming a monthly or annual paid subscriber, or maybe… buy my next latte? Thanks a bunch!

💬 last word

As many of you who are in the Substack ecosystem are aware, something strange has happened on the platform, and what used to be a bounty of new subscribers every week has turned into relatively fewer additions. Which means, we have a chance to really get to know and do a virtual handshake (maybe send the metaphorical apple pie?) to our new neighbors.

Cheers to the fine folks who moved into the WAGO cul-de-sac these past couple of weeks (including three Michaels and a Michaela!) — welcome, y’all.

And of course, we have the song for the week!

This one’s if WAGO were on a street.

Don’t overthink it. Just rock and “take it higher.”

Holding the clipboard this week,

Lou Blaser