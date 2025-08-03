We're All Getting Older

We're All Getting Older

Wake Lloire
10h

I love this. I nearly deleted a picture yesterday for all the same reasons and thought…I love my friends and their faces, and their necks and how we’ve managed to get older in a world that wants us so badly to stay young.

I love that picture of you. It’s stunning.

Thank you for hating your story, your face, and for being a guiding light on a trail that demands absurd things of us. I want to be soft, and love my wrinkles and my neck and live to be a 104 like my friend Georgie… whom I met when she was doing comedy at 94.

She used to complain that the only thing she could complain about was that she had no complaints.

She turns 105 this August.

The things she’s done and the things she’s seen. I want to be a guiding light someday too.

Thank you. This is exactly what I needed to read.

Sue Sulley
7h

I LOVE this pix! I know well that feeling of not recognizing the reality of life's effect on our face (I'm 72 and lived a lot of life). If we can learn, as you have plotted the course, to accept the great and the good and the ugly, we will be so much healthier, in brain and body. GOOD WORK and thanks for sharing. You look very confident and vibrant and wonderful to me!

