I’m cleaning out the 3000+ pictures on my iPhone. They accumulate so fast, don’t they? Honestly, how many versions of me and my friends, all smiling (and getting wet) in front of this fountain do I really need? And why do I seemingly need to memorialize every dish I’ve ordered at a restaurant? Who does that?

Then I see this one picture. Oof. God, I look old. Ugh. I hit the Trash icon fast and hear the satisfying little swoosh. Good. No one needs to see that.

But then I think, you know, maybe this is a good time to practice that reframing thing everyone keeps going on about. I remind myself I’m trying to be one of those people now, too. So, I pull the photo out of the Recently Deleted — do you know you’re asked to use your face ID to view that folder?

I stare at that picture long and hard, trying to ignore the cringe that comes from looking at a not-so flattering picture of yourself. You’ve been there, right? You know what I’m talking about?

And then I start thinking...

This is the face of a woman with three decades of professional experience. The face of an Asian American who built a solid corporate career and then, surprised everyone (including herself) by walking away to start over.

This is the face of a person who has success stories and failure stories; who’s felt rejection and acceptance; who, on more than one occasion, tried so very hard and still heartbreakingly missed the mark.

It’s the face of a woman who didn’t always follow the default scripts, who questioned more often than followed, who refused to people-please even if it would have made her life so much easier.

This is the face of someone who has softened, too. Someone who’s become less controlled or controlling; quicker to forgive others and herself.

It’s the face of a woman who may be “over one hill” and is glad about it, because she's off having fun climbing all kinds of other hills.

This is the face of a grown-up who continues to redefine herself (confusing herself in the process at times), but stays committed to learning and growing nonetheless.

• • •

I realize the wrinkles and the age spots — and the neck, well, let’s just say I understand Nora Ephron feeling bad for her neck — but all these, they tell a story too. And so, I’m starting to feel less sad about how I look and feeling more proud and kind of happy about what it all means.

And instead of deleting the photo, I’m thinking, maybe I’ll share it with you instead, sans filters or edits.

Bravely? Nervously? Both, I think.

💭 not Socrates, but close enough

“I can’t understand why anyone would write fiction when what actually happens is so amazing.” — Nora Ephron, I Feel Bad About My Neck

💬 last word

Everyone and their cover band has done this one, but I’m sticking with the OG. (The Chicks version may or may not still be echoing in my brain, though — and don't even get me started with Glee.)

Everything is fine,

Lou Blaser