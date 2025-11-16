Hello you,

It started tiny... just a seed of an idea really. Which then turned into the proverbial itch you can’t not scratch. How is it going? Oof. Let me tell you about it.

Those who’ve known me a while might say I’m someone who reinvents herself all the time. It’s not a midlife-only occurrence.

I take risks. I jump even with no net in sight. I rock the boat.

You’d think I’ve mastered this art of reinvention by now. (I wrote a book about it, for heaven’s sake!) That I’ve learned how to corral my fears or use them as fuel for my new thing. That I’ve collected loads of tips and tricks to make it easier or less crazy, or at least, not so nerve-wracking.

Oh man, I so wish I could say all that.

• • •

I also wish I could say, without my nose growing longer, that reinventing in midlife is a cinch. And maybe there are some whose experience will prove this a fact. Alas, I’m not one of them.

It’s been both for me. Reinventing in midlife is easier and harder at the same time.

It’s easier because you’ve got a boatload of real-life experiences you can use as reference and guide. You’ve earned yourself a ton of skills. And you generally are more sure of yourself and what you want from life (maybe not entirely, but definitely on a more solid footing than when you were in your 20s). You also are, thankfully, less interested in pleasing other people or coloring within the lines or, heaven forbid, staying in a box.

But it’s harder too. It’s harder because... well, because it is so dang hard to be a beginner again.

Zen teacher Shunryu Suzuki wrote, “In the beginner’s mind, there are many possibilities, but in the expert’s, there are few.” I admire that spirit. I really do! But embodying it? Let’s just say I’m still negotiating the terms.

I feel as if I “should know” things by now. Should be able to handle certain things better, easier, faster, more this or that. And when you’re reinventing or even just starting something new, there are so many things you just don’t know — couldn’t have known — through no fault of your own.

That risk of failure? It’s much more palpable now because it feels as if I no longer have the runway to course correct. Maybe I do, but it’s definitely shorter than it was in my 20s/30s.

And that 13-year-old kid in me who’s afraid of falling flat on her face and embarrassing herself — she’s still there, asserting herself whenever I try to do something new. (My therapist says I may never be able to banish her forever.)

That’s why I surprise myself all the time, every time I decide to rock the boat once again. Because I have all these... fears and self-doubt, ugh! And yet I still choose to make the leap over and over. What crazy woman!

• • •

Like I said, it started very small, a seed of an idea.

One afternoon, while eyeing the overflowing state of my Instapaper, I wondered what I was even doing with all this reading. Is there a way to remember the ones that landed well, or stuck around in my head for a bit, or made me really think and feel something about my own life?

I’ve been adding some notes in my Zettelkasten. But it hasn’t been regular, and I could use a forcing function.

So, a couple of months ago, I started a new project called The Filtered. It’s a curation service presented as a newsletter. Every week, I’d feature five standout Substack pieces and share them with readers, each with a brief summary.

It’s going great. Note-taking and adding to my Zettelkasten have improved. And The Filtered has already found some readers who like the idea of handpicked, curated reading options.

Except in the two months that I’ve been doing it, it’s kinda turned into something else. Internally, it’s grown into a “thing” in my head. A way of defining myself. A new label that says, “I’m a curator.”

A sensible person might say not to load a project with this much meaning. Probably a smart thing.🫤

• • •

In When Things Fall Apart, Pema Chödrön writes that when things feel uncertain or out of control, our instinct is to rush to solid ground — to grab a label, a plan, a definition.

I recognize that move. When I told a friend about The Filtered, and he joked, “So you’re changing things up again?”, I felt a little wobbly. So I grabbed the label curator in a hurry. It felt like solid ground.

But I’m re-reading Chödrön’s book and reminding myself about discomfort in uncertainty and groundlessness, and how I can lean into this discomfort without letting it overshadow everything. I remind myself that I’m in a phase that’s asking less a solid identity and more of fluidity — as uncomfortable as that may sound. Like staying on the boat, which I’ve deliberately rocked, and ignoring the impulse to steady it.

I remind myself about the “leap of faith” that Kierkegaard talked about. Our willingness to jump even without express guarantees. I explored this idea here:

• • •

So here I am again — a beginner with a new project and feeling a little like I’ve stepped off a curb I didn’t see coming. I’m imagining Suzuki would say that’s fertile ground. Pema would tell me to breathe. And Kierkegaard? He’d probably just say, “You’ve already jumped. You’re fine.”

✴️ When was the last time you let yourself be a beginner again? How was that experience for you?

💭 not Socrates, but close enough

“Insane people are always sure they’re just fine. It’s only the sane people who are willing to admit they’re crazy.” — Nora Ephron

💬 last word

If beginnerhood had a soundtrack… Tom Petty called it “learning to fly.” I call it “trying not to panic while I figure things out.” Same spirit.

All my best,

Lou Blaser