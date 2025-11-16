We're All Getting Older

We're All Getting Older

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Carol Oyanagi's avatar
Carol Oyanagi
2d

I am a beginner. Every. Single. Day.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Lou Blaser
Nicole Giordano's avatar
Nicole Giordano
3d

You're not alone in this feeling, Lou! I agree that when we were younger and jumping in, everything and anything is possible and that's exciting! At this age, when we jump in, sure, we have a lot of experience that we can tap into but we also have seen how things can fall flat of expectations, how things can go wrong. For me, though I still jump head first into all my ideas, that knowledge gives me the tiniest, barely noticable pause before doing so.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Lou Blaser
18 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Lou Blaser
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture