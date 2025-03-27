Welcome to our monthly Lounge Chats! We gather here on the last Thursday of every month for a bit of connection, curiosity, and occasionally admitting we have no idea what we’re doing — but we’re doing it together.” 😄

I’m a planner. Always have been. And honestly? I like that about myself. I like having a roadmap, knowing the next steps, thinking things through.

But truth be told, when I look back at the most life-changing moments — the ones that shaped me the most — they didn’t start with a plan.

They started with a yes.

A yes that snuck in before I had everything figured out.

Like when I left my corporate career, even though I had no idea what came next.

Like when I got married... or when I got divorced.

Like when I decided to move to Clearwater, FL — even though I’d never been to Clearwater.

Like when I started writing publicly, without a grand vision for where it would lead.

Some yeses led to big shifts.

Some led to dead ends (which, hey, also had their own lessons).

And some led to the kind of stories that remind me I was there, I was alive, I went for it.

In this week’s Lounge chat, we’re talking about those yeses — the ones that came first, before the plan, before the certainty. What happened because you said yes? And is there a yes calling to you now?

🛋️ This part of the conversation continues in The Lounge, our private space for trading stories, asking big (or small) questions, and figuring things out together.

Not a Lounger yet? Why not join us today? We saved you a seat.

👉 I’ll be sharing my own “Yes” story in the comments—come tell me yours!