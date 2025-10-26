Hello you,

Can I tell you a story?

Some years ago, after I had decided to leave the career, and while I was still feeling equal parts excited and scared about what I had just done... I had a phone call with one of my mentors.

Told him about the decision, the initial plans I’d made to explore what’s next. Admittedly, they were tentative and probably not well thought-out in hindsight. But I was talking to someone I admired and trusted and wanted to hear... I don’t know... his approval maybe? Some encouraging words? Maybe even a rah-rah?

He said, “Lou, are you having a midlife crisis?”

Photo by Nona

I can’t recall how I responded or even how the rest of that phone call went. But I remember feeling a gut punch and wanting to double over.

And stupid. So full of self-doubt. Had I made a mistake “throwing away” something I’d worked all my life to build?

You know, looking back, I am amazed I didn’t reverse course. Somehow, I managed to push through to reinvent myself and to find the answer to what seemed like a Herculean question: what’s next?

But my mentor’s comment stayed with me for much longer than was healthy. It planted a seed. And on reflection, most of the actions I’d initially taken were, in some ways, in defense — an answer to his throw-away remark.

• • •

I’ve grown to hate that phrase, midlife crisis. Today, when I hear someone use it to describe a transition they’re going through, I have to fight the urge to shake their shoulders and go, NO, YOU’RE NOT HAVING A MIDLIFE CRISIS.

The term midlife crisis was coined in 1965 by psychoanalyst Elliott Jaques in his essay “Death and the Midlife Crisis.” It was actually about something else, not how we apply the phrase today. Jaques described it as a reckoning — a confrontation with mortality and unrealized desire.

“The awareness of on-coming frustration is especially intense,” he wrote.

“What is begun has to be finished. Important things that the individual would have liked to achieve, would have desired to become, would have longed to have, will not be realized. [...] It is resignation in the sense of conscious and unconscious acceptance of inevitable frustration on the grand scale of life as a whole.”

Somewhere along the way, we turned that reckoning into a punchline for wanting something different for ourselves.

Why is it a crisis to enter a period of asking questions and redefining and reinventing? Why is it a crisis to realize you want a new path? Why is it a crisis to want something else, be something different?

• • •

I think we have these phrases that have been around long enough, and they’re thrown out willy nilly, without realizing what they mean, or how they might land.

We throw out words like “crisis” at dinner tables or in headlines. And we say it with a wink, a shorthand for a joke.

I think sometimes, we say things because others are doing things we never imagined for ourselves, and they come out like rejection, or criticisms, or put-downs, or incredulousness.

And it’s even worse when we say these things about ourselves.

• • •

It’s natural to ask questions and reassess. Is this it? What else is out there? What do I want more of in my life?

I think it’s brave to want to peek around the corner and see what might not already be on offer. To consider if that’s something you might like for yourself. To take a step, even tentatively, to test if it’s for you.

I think it’s wonderfully audacious to be trying on different hats. To be flexing different muscles — or discovering ones you didn’t even know you had.

Jung once wrote that we can’t live “the afternoon of life according to the program of life’s morning.”

We all change as we get older. And sure, some people can experience a crisis at any age. But not every change is a crisis.

I think it’s only a crisis when we fight what we are becoming.

💭 not Socrates, but close enough

Lewis Caroll, even back then, had it right.

“I can’t go back to yesterday because I was a different person then.” — Alice, Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland

💬 last word

Writing this one made me feel a little like defiant Alanis (okay, an older Alanis).

Throw it down (The caution blocks you from the wind)

Hold it up (To the rays)

You wait and see when the smoke clears

(God, I’d forgotten how much I loved this song.)

All my best,

Lou Blaser