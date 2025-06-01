We're All Getting Older

Alexander Lovell, PhD
12h

I once left a job that paid exceptionally well but was soul-crushingly boring. Everyone thought I was nuts. "You're walking away from THAT?" they'd ask. But it wasn't about walking towards something better; it was about escaping something unbearable. I didn't have a grand vision, just a desperate need to not spend another day in that beige cubicle. It felt like standing on the edge of a cliff, knowing the jump might be terrifying, but staying put would be worse. Like you, it was messy and reactive. There was no planning; just the primal urge for survival. I think we often discount those survival leaps, but maybe they are the most important.

Leo in L.A.
13h

Forgive this longer response here, but it really made me think about things. Great read!

Carl Jung might have heard the word “leap” and thought about the tarot card , The Fool. At first glance, it’s a young person, foolishly not paying attention and stepping off a cliff. What most people don’t realize that the cliff was not always part of the card and was added by the Golden Dawn Society to represent the highest potential and the beginning of a journey. Fresh-faced, dewey-eyed and excited about potential.

As we get older we may loose some of this to experience .. and begin to associate the unknown as rife with danger… so we don’t leap … until we need or have to. *And* society brands leaping without knowing what we’re in for as “foolish.”

The Fool represents a leap of faith knowing that everyone must leap at points in their life. To begin the new journey.

It’s like a trapeze artist. We let go of the last bar, sailing through the air …and it’s scary until we grab onto the next bar. Sometimes it’s the only way forward.

None of that negates your descriptions of your leaps at all. It’s always scary. To me it does feel like an element of bravery, in spite of fewer choices. Some people wait til the cliff crumbles.

Both major leaps in my life have been full of optimism. You could call that naivité, trust, or intuition. All 3?

Some of us are just wired to try to control situations by plowing through a challenge or problem. Not always successfully.

“The only way around is through.”

It’s no less scary.

It feels like leaping is reclaiming our agency.

Enjoyed this post!

(and song choice)

