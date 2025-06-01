Kicking off a new thread of essays around the question: What makes us leap without knowing how it will turn out? I’ll be turning over stones, poking at the shape of those leaps — what sparks them, what they cost, and why we jump anyway, even when nothing feels certain.

I’m in the middle of a full-on Mission: Impossible rewatch, prepping for the (is it really?) final Final Reckoning. One of the many things that have caught my curiosity across these films is just how confident Ethan Hunt is when he jumps from one ledge to another. He dives off a helicopter, despite Luther yelling “Wait, wait!” And he… what? Believes? Trusts? Hopes?… that the levers will open just in time, before he faceplants on the roof.

Talk about a leap of faith.

Ignoring the fact that Hunt must have a death wish (or that this is obviously, clearly, ridiculously Hollywood fiction), I wonder whether Hunt always feels certain that he would make it? What in the world goes through his mind just before he jumps? (I’d like to see the director’s notes.)

Looking back, some of my biggest leaps might look like they were Ethan Hunt-inspired — made with confidence and clarity.

Going back to school to jump to a different field. Moving into consulting. Leaving NY; returning to NY; leaving again. Writing a book. When I tell these stories now, they sound linear. Thoughtful and well-considered. As if each one was guided by clarity, purpose, maybe even a multi-year plan.

Truth is, none of those leaps felt certain at the time. They only look like they were part of a plan because they worked out.

And when something works out, people assume you knew what you were doing. To be honest, I myself sometimes think I knew what I was doing. 🤦🏻‍♀️ I retroactively give myself more clarity than I actually had. I tidy up the chaos.

But then... there are the other leaps.

Like the one I did a few years ago, when I left my corporate career.

That was different. I didn’t leap toward something. I leapt away. Away from a role that was burning me out. Away from a version of myself that was no longer sustainable and one I didn’t even like all that much anymore.

People tell me it was a brave move. But I’ll tell you now that it didn’t feel brave. It was messy and reactive. And it was absolutely necessary.

I told myself I was taking a three-month break for a bit of rest and regrouping. But when the headhunters called — deputy CIO and similar roles, the ones I’d worked my whole life to qualify for — I couldn’t make myself say yes. I couldn’t even pretend to try.

There was no new dream pulling me forward. No answer waiting on the other side. Just a very clear “not this.”

That leap? If certainty were required, I never would’ve jumped.

• • •

We like to imagine leaps as brave. Or at least decisive. A person sees clearly, knows what they want, and launches into the unknown ala Hunt on the Burj Khalifa.

But in real life? That’s not what it feels like at all. Sure, some leaps are clean and joyful. Angst-free. But mine haven’t — at least, not all of them. More often than not, there was no parting of the clouds to show the one shining path forward. (I wish!)

Instead, it feels like dread. It feels like nausea. It feels like pacing the living room for days (weeks even), trying to logic my way into clarity — and still coming up short.

Which is exactly why Kierkegaard said what he did.

He called it the “leap of faith” (Springet). And despite what Instagram might suggest, Kierkegaard wasn’t aiming for inspiration. This wasn’t a quote to slap on sunrise selfies. In Kierkegaard’s view, the leap of faith is what happens after reason gives out. After the pros and cons lists. After the sleepless nights. After you’ve tried everything you know how to try, and still, no answer comes.

He was talking about religious faith — a leap toward the unknowable divine. But you don’t need a religious frame to recognize the moment: the standing at the edge, knowing nothing, and choosing anyway.

You don’t have to be leaving a career. Sometimes the edge is a relationship that’s gone stale. Or a city that no longer feels like home. Or a version of yourself that you don’t recognize anymore.

You know, a lifetime of leaping makes me realize it doesn’t start with conviction at all. It starts with a realization: I can’t stay here anymore. Conviction comes after.

And I think that’s what Kierkegaard meant. Not a leap toward something shiny or greener pastures. Just a step off the ledge, because standing still has become unbearable.

• • •

Which leads me back to Ethan Hunt and the question I asked. I know, I know — he’s fictional. Yes, he has stunt coordinators and a script that guarantees survival. But somehow, in the most absurd way, Hunt shows us what it looks like. When he leaps off the edge of a building or a cliff or a cargo plane, we don’t see certainty. We see commitment — not to the result, but to the jump itself.

And while Kierkegaard probably wasn’t thinking of Tom Cruise in a harness, I think he’d recognize the moment: the running start, the breathless suspension, the choice made in spite of everything unknown.

That’s the real leap of faith.

It’s not the one with a guaranteed landing. Not the one that’s crystal clear with a 10-point plan. Just the kind that gets you off the ledge. Full stop.

✴️ Do you think it’s possible to leap without certainty — or do you need at least a glimpse of what’s next?

Leave a comment

💬 Our monthly Lounge Chat is a chance to dig deeper — to talk about our own leaps in a private, low-key space. This month’s chat opens on Thursday, June 5th . Hope to see you in The Lounge!

💭 not Socrates, but close enough

“You know, the right thing and the hard thing are usually the same thing.”

— Liz Lemon’s tea bag, 30 Rock

🍹 reader shout-out

High-five to one of WAGO’s newest readers,

, who writes over at

. She’s a writer, editor, and creative coach sending out thoughtful dispatches for creative mothers — especially those trying to make a little book magic while life is, well…

. Her publication is a lovely mix of colour, curiosity, and clarity. And her website is as vibrant and inviting as the work she shares.

🍭 echo chamber

bananas

We seem to have a consensus: our trusting habits do shift as we get older. Many of us trust less — or at least, more carefully. Discernment kicks in. So does the urge to know who’s holding which cards.

Joanna says she was “too trusting, gullible even” when she was younger. Kaarin wants “all cards on the table” and gets grumpy when there’s a lack of transparency. Nicole thinks she’s “in the goo” right now and finds it hard to trust anything at the moment. Brodee says she’s definitely more risk-averse now, but she trusts her body more than ever.

Come check out the comments on “When trust gets wobbly…” and chime in if you haven’t yet!

💬 last word

Well, to answer Whitney: we’ll never really know. But let’s go for it anyway, shall we?

Whitney asked the question. Kierkegaard shrugged. Ethan jumped anyway.

Everything is fine,

Lou Blaser

(Vice Deputy of Whatever This Is)