The world is full of little portals. These are a few I fell through this month.

On the podcast: An Invitation to Delight with Alex Lovell

“If you’ve been feeling distracted or scattered, overstimulated or a little hollow around the edges, try trading your screen for something slower. Something that brings you back to yourself.” — caitlyn in her piece “i want to get off the screen too.”

“What’s the most courageous thing you’ve ever done? Write them all down in your Bravery Resume. I wrote at the top of my list, “I’m so brave that I…” — Regina Brett in “Bravery Takes Practice”

“All of us encounter turning points in life […] In either case, you are often pushed to move too quickly. Life demands you keep going — to return the emails, make the appointments, plan the next thing. What gets lost is the chance to feel the transition. To sit with it and let it shape you.” — The Culturist’s “Why You Need to Slow Down”

“To choose a different path and to actually do things differently, you have to unlearn nearly everything you’ve ever been taught. That’s a full-scale internal renovation. It’s disorienting and lonely and, honestly, a little brutal.” — Iwana Johannsen in “Unlearning Life”

“So let me get this straight — AI is wonderful, except for the fact that it’s destroying media, education, the environment, music, the arts, public trust, thinking skills, and everybody’s job.” — Ted Gioia in “A Major Newspaper Publishes a Summer Reading List—but the Books Don't Exist”