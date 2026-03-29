We're All Getting Older

We're All Getting Older

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Susan J Tweit's avatar
Susan J Tweit
2d

What fascinating portals, Lou! Thanks for sharing these with us. :)

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1 reply by Lou Blaser
Lani V. Cox's avatar
Lani V. Cox
1d

😍Poldark is AWESOME. I wished it had been renewed; such an uplifting (overall) and addictive series.

The Year of Reading Dangerously sounds like something I'd be interested in ~ always looking for the next good book. Thanks!

And thank you for the mention, Lou! xo

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