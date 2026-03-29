Hello,

If this is your first time getting one of these, this is where I’d be like “Wait, you have to check this out,” if we were catching up over coffee.

The world is full of little portals. These are a few I fell through these last few weeks.



🐾 previously, on WAGO…

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🔗 other people’s brilliance

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📚 dog-eared

As I mentioned here and here, I have a few reading projects this year. I didn’t get around to starting on any of them until March, though, as I was reading other books! Here are the ones I finished this month.

Enduring Love by Ian McEwan. This is part of my author deep-dive project, and the first of 5 McEwan books I wanted to tackle. McEwan is described as a writer preoccupied with hinge moments and their outsized consequences. And this book is certainly that. A balloon accident; one man lets go, one man doesn't, and entire lives are destroyed or altered. This book left me with a few lingering questions, not least of which was “Can I trust this narrator?”

The Year of Reading Dangerously by Andy Miller. Author, critic, and editor Andy Miller chronicles a year of reading the books (50 in all + one of Dan Brown’s) he felt he should read; books he previously started but hadn't finished; and books he’d lied about having read to impress people. Miller’s entertaining — I laughed quite a bit reading this book. I also found his experience quite inspiring and motivating.

The Hallmarked Man by Robert Galbraith. I’m a fan of the Cormoran Strike novels, and this is the 8th book in the series. Not surprisingly, I loved it and didn’t want it to end, even though it clocked in at ~912 pages!

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📺 couch report

I seem to have gotten myself in some kind of time machine with these. Perhaps one of the few times I’m not embarrassed to say I’m stuck in the past.

Poldark: c. 1783-1801. Captures pre-industrial Britain. Set in Cornwall, a world away from London drawing rooms. Captain Ross Poldark returns from the American Revolutionary War and discovers his father has died, his estate is in debt, and the love of his life is engaged to his cousin, Francis. Ugh.

The Count of Monte Cristo: c. 1815-1838. This is the 2024 TV series adaptation of the book, starring Sam Claflin as the unjustly accused and imprisoned Edmond Dantès.

Bookish: c. 1946. Post-World War II London. A man named Book owns an antiquarian bookstore, lives upstairs from the bookshop, and helps cops solve crimes in his spare time. Created by Mark Gatiss (same guy who co-created Sherlock back in the 2010s — which I also loved). What’s not to like?

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💬 last word

Vivaldi’s violin concertos, Four Seasons, were recomposed and reinterpreted by contemporary classical composer Max Richter. Spring 1 is my favorite.

Happy Spring,

Lou Blaser



Lou Blaser writes about learning, becoming, and building a coherent life. She also curates and maintains The Filtered, a digital library for reading, learning, and thinking better.