previously, on WAGO…
I can’t remember the last time I spent this much time circling one theme, outside of the time when I wrote a book, that is. But this month, I did just that with “leaps of faith.” I turned it this way and that, poked at it, asked lots of questions. It was surprisingly hard AND fun. So, I’m likely going to do more of these threads or series going forward. I hope you liked this first deep dive!
- asks “Can I just be content with life as it is, right now?” in this thoughtful piece: “Can We Be Okay With Now?”
“I am suggesting that you don’t let anyone, not even yourself, tell you what you are or are not capable of accomplishing in your own life.” —in “Adding Up The Steps”
- shares 16 uplifting messages to help us stay strong in hard times.
“Love it or hate it, Microsoft, Apple, Google and Meta are racing to develop AI Companions imbued with a level of autonomy we won’t completely control.” —gets real about where we’re headed in just a few years in “AI Companion”
- and the gnarly problem of trying to do too much
- says stop trying to live 100 lives.
This was a month when I started a few books, but put them aside after a few pages. Feels like I’m in the mood for something, but can’t quite figure out what it is I want to read. Maybe the system is gearing up for light summer reads. Not sure. What are you reading?
Dept Q on Netflix: I fell in love with this moody, broody detective drama set in Edinburgh. It’s got all the ingredients: a gruff, emotionally constipated lead (played by Matthew Goode), a grim basement office full of cold cases, and that quintessential British dry wit to keep things from getting too bleak. Highly recommend.
