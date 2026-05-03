Hello,

I’ve been travelling the last few weeks, and then at the end of it, caught the bug and went down with the flu. I suppose in one way, the body forced me to rest after a period of running around (instead of jumping back in and running around in a different direction).

One thing I noticed during this busy season was that the writing easily fell by the wayside. I deliberately did not prepare or pre-schedule anything ahead of time. I thought I might take a break from writing for a week or two at most, and it surprised me that I did not go back to the writing desk for much longer than that. I don’t know what this says about me and my writing life/practice. Maybe it just means that, just like with everything else, a break was needed to refill the cup.

But through it all, the reading never stopped — not that I’m surprised. I always, always, found time for reading, no matter what was happening in my life. Even during some difficult and trying times in the past, the reading never stopped. Do you have the same experience?

In any case, here are a few things that caught my attention over the last few weeks.

🔗 other people’s brilliance

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📚 dog-eared

House of Mirth by Edith Wharton. This is part of my study of the Gilded Age and an author deep-dive — two of my reading projects this year. I read this book years ago, and revisiting it as part of my projects provided a different lens with which to appreciate the story. Whereas in the past, I simply focused on Lily Bart and her plight, this time around, I was keenly aware of the structure of the world (and the era) she and the other characters lived in. The unwritten rules, which ones applied to whom, and why. The so-called leisure class and its own set of “labor” expected of its members. Wharton wrote and published this book in 1905, while she herself was part of the very social class she was writing about. It was not a criticism from someone external to the system, but rather a pointed (and often sarcastic) observation from someone navigating a world few people truly understood.

When the Astors Owned New York by Justin Kaplan. Another read as part of my Gilded Age study project. The Astors were the quintessential “old money” during the Gilded Age era, with Mrs. Caroline Schermerhorn Astor presiding over The Four Hundred — a list of who’s in New York society at that time. Kaplan’s book is a “combination of biography, history, architectural appreciation, and pure reading pleasure,” and I thoroughly enjoyed it. Not to mention I learned a ton!

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📺 couch report

I didn’t get to watch much during the travel days, but I enjoyed these two (both of which are book adaptations) while I was lying in bed with the flu.

Miss Austen: A 4-part series adaptation of Gill Hornby’s book of the same name, which tells the imagined story of the young Jane seen through the eyes of her beloved sister, Cassandra (brilliantly played by Keeley Hawes). I’m not a big enough fan of Austen to have known (before seeing this movie) about what was considered the greatest act of literary vandalism: that Cassandra destroyed the vast collection of her sister’s correspondence to protect her and the family’s reputation and privacy. Of the estimated 3000 letters, only about 160 survive — selected by Cassandra and given to family members as mementos. I don’t know what part of this story is fact and what’s the work of Hornby’s imagination, but it all felt true to me. I’m inspired now to read the book!

Condor: The first season was adapted from James Grady’s Six Days of the Condor. The CIA thriller series followed the same storyline as the book’s, although updated for contemporary geopolitical threats, surveillance, and technology. I enjoyed both seasons of the series (starring Max Irons in the lead role) and wished they’d gone ahead with season 3, but I think that project’s on indefinite hold now.

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💬 last word

Here’s the view from the veranda of the hotel where we stayed in Boracay, Philippines. You’d think I’d be inspired to write all sorts of stuff in the week we were there, but alas, all I did was read, lay out, watch the island scene, and drink copious amounts of mango and watermelon juice!

beach head

All my best,

Lou Blaser

✴️ A question for you:

What’s caught your eye or snagged your attention these past few weeks?

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Lou Blaser writes about learning, becoming, and building a coherent life. She also curates and maintains The Filtered, a digital library for reading, learning, and thinking better.