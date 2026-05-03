We're All Getting Older

We're All Getting Older

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Cathy Jacob's avatar
Cathy Jacob
May 4

There's much to be said for reading and laying about. I highly recommend it and hope to be doing more of it soon. All the same, Lou, it's good to see you in my inbox again.

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1 reply by Lou Blaser
Kaarin Marx Smith's avatar
Kaarin Marx Smith
May 4

Lou, you were missed! Reading your post was a wonderful way to start my morning and then I took a dive into some of your suggested Subatacks and found some new jewels. Thank you for recommending The Reading Life. Loved and Missed by Susie Boyt definitely snagged my attention these past few weeks.

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1 reply by Lou Blaser
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