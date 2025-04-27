

You know that moment where someone’s like, “Seen anything good lately?” This is my very prepared answer.

📚 dog-eared

I FINALLY came up with a book log. I know! For someone who’s basically a card-carrying book nerd, this is embarrassingly overdue. But I somehow missed the memo, and now I’ve got years decades of reading lost in the ether. (Okay, not lost-lost, but you get me.) There are books I’ve forgotten I ever read, and others I remember fondly... but couldn’t tell you a single thing about. 😧

So after much dithering, I’ve committed to a digital book log in Notion. It’s a simple database of what I’m reading and what’s in the queue. When I finish a book, I rate it (classic 5-star system) and immediately write down my impressions. Immediately being the key here. If I wait even a few days, the vibe fades. And then it's gone.

Do you keep a book log? How do you do it — analog? Emojis? Collected post-its for your future self?

📺 couch report

About Time (2013). Ostensibly a fantastical rom-com.” But really, it’s a love story between Tim and his dad. And how we might actually live when we realize how each day is truly precious, time travel or not. A Philosophy class disguised as a warm, cozy blanket. (Psst: If you have Netflix, you have until April 30th to watch it.)

🍭 echo chamber

One of the best parts of WAGO is hearing from you — your comments and reflections always take the conversation deeper.

Last Sunday, we looked at the kind of change that sneaks up on us. Shifts we didn’t choose or orchestrate, but that still managed to reshape us in lasting ways.

shared how becoming a grandmother changed her in the most monumental way.

wrote about a life-altering encounter with a spiritual teacher.

Hop into the comments if you haven’t yet. I’d love to hear what’s changed you.

💬 last word

No real reason for this one. Just the kind of song that makes you pause, look out a window, and feel all your memories at once.

Everything is fine,

Lou Blaser

