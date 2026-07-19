Shaping Life

Shaping Life

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Erron Adams's avatar
Erron Adams
6d

"All that survives is the emotion" - Ezra Pound writing about ancient literature fragments.

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Sharon J Clark's avatar
Sharon J Clark
6d

Not a book I was familiar with, but I now have it sitting on my kindle. I may take your lead in reading it in well-lit busy places rather than alone at night!

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