A bit from Celine Nguyen, from an essay of hers I recently featured on The Filtered.

“I find myself turning this phrase—research as leisure activity—over and over again, especially as I plan out what I want to read this summer, what I want to write, and who I want to be at the end of the season.”

It’s this phrase, “who I want to be at the end of the season,” that won’t leave me.

Who even thinks like that? I’ve never asked myself that question — not out loud anyway. But having read those words, I kinda do now. Not who I want to be someday, not the slow unfolding of who I’m becoming. Closer. More immediate. Who do I want to be at the end of this (literal) season? Or even by the end of the year?

I don’t have the answer as I write this, but I imagine how clarifying it would be to hold one. It’d be like a tiny North Star tucked in my pocket, wouldn’t it? Something to shape the days. Which tasks to keep, which to release. The actions to take, the books to read, the conversations to have. I wonder which of the ones on the plate will remain when the light changes again.

It feels like a goal, but it isn’t. Not really. Nguyen’s question comes with a different texture. A goal wants lists. Whereas this question wants a story. A picture to be painted on a blank canvas.

• • •

Back when the career was the center of my life, this would have been much simpler. The answer, I know, would always point to the next rung in the ladder. Everything bent toward that center. Nothing else to figure out.

Leaving that career was disorienting. The ground dissolved, and questions like Nguyen’s became riddles. And I think for a while there, I kept looking outside myself for instructions. Quick. Someone must have the blueprint. Just hand me the map, please.

But every page I picked up was blank.

Eventually, a brick fell: there is no map. Not one you can borrow. From now on, you have to draw your own.

• • •

It’s taken a lot of practice to learn to listen without the default script. To hear what you want when no one is telling you what comes next. Sometimes, when an answer arrives too quickly now, I ask again. Softer: “Is that really what you want?”

And it’s taken practice to hear the reply, too. Often, it’s just a whisper. Faint at first, but I find it gets stronger the more attention I give it.

But what a delicious question it is to mull about!

I resist the temptation to jump to an answer. Instead, as if it were a fine wine, I’ll swirl the question around, savor its flavors, and notice the notes rising: Who do I want to be by the time this season ends?

✴️ If you had to sketch a picture of yourself at season’s end, what would you see?

💭 not socrates, but close enough

I’ve always loved this line, but especially today.

“We’re all stories in the end. Just make it a good one, eh?” — the Eleventh Doctor, Doctor Who

💬 last word

You know, answering this question may need a bit of help. And striking a pose may just be the ticket. 😉

“All you need is your own imagination, so use it, that’s what it’s for.

Go inside for your finest inspiration.

Your dreams will open the door.”

All my best,

Lou Blaser


