The End of a Chapter and the Beginning of a New One for Second Breaks

It’s been almost 4 years since I started this podcast, the first episode with my guest Shannon Davis airing in June 2017. Since that episode, I have been through a lot and have grown quite a bit, in a way that only our lived experiences can do for us.

The podcast has also changed over the years, in terms of frequency and the stories we cover here on the show. And now, the world itself has changed dramatically.

As I began planning for Season 7 of this podcast, I realized something. This podcast has to evolve — just as you and me and the world have evolved.