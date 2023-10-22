77. The Bittersweet In Letting Go
It is a kindness to ourselves to acknowledge that part rather than shoving it under the rug, brushing ourselves up, and quickly putting on a brave face.
You know, those times when you feel happy and sad at the same time?
Like that time when you hugged and said “So Long” to your best mates in college as you went off to start your brave new career. Or that time after you finished helping your young adult kid set up her college dorm room and saw how excited and ready she was f…