We're All Getting Older

We're All Getting Older

We're All Getting Older
Second Breaks
Thanksgiving Message
0:00
-2:29

Thanksgiving Message

Lou Blaser's avatar
Lou Blaser
Nov 22, 2018

A brief message for you, recorded on Thanksgiving Day 2018.

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Lou Blaser · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture