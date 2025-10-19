Hello you,

Modern life has a certain cadence, doesn’t it? There’s this constant pressure to march to the beat, or risk being found lacking, or worse, left behind.

For a while now, I’ve been wondering how much of that cadence is my doing or within my control, even a little bit. How much of the drumbeat I hear in my head feeds me... how much of it drowns me out?

Choosing a life where many hours of the day are dedicated to reading and thinking and writing leads to a naturally slower cadence, I think. At least, compared to how my life was before.

Gone is the calendar stuffed with meetings, with hardly a moment to sit and hear myself think. The hurried Sunday packing for the weekly business trip (perhaps where I developed my intense hatred of packing) and the Monday morning scramble to La Guardia or JFK are distant memories.

I tossed the alarm clock years ago in favor of my natural circadian rhythm, and this one thing alone has, in my opinion, radically changed how I approach any new day.

When I left the career, I didn’t do it in search of “slower living” and in truth, the years that followed were an attempt at recreating some element of that busyness. There was a kind of restlessness. An urge to fill the calendar. Because packed days signaled a sense of importance, I’d thought. Busy calendars meant my days had purpose and, by extension, my life had purpose too. (I shake my head as I write these words now.)

Funny that with all that resisting, a slower life is where I landed anyway.

Still, slow doesn’t mean empty.

The calendar is still quite packed. And when a friend calls to see if I happen to be free for lunch “today”, my answer is almost always, “I’m sorry, I can’t today.”

I think the difference though is in the quality of what that calendar is packed with. The things I’ve chosen to fill my hours and days are exactly that — of my own choosing, and that, I think, lends a certain slowness to my days. At least in spirit. I am not rushing to meet someone else’s demands or twisting myself into a pretzel to accommodate another’s schedule. I am marching to my own beat.

And although I have “jobs to do”, they are the ones I’ve elected. They allow me to create a kind of cadence that might not be permitted if, say, I were to choose a job that might pay more but would put constraints on when I can do what.

I think perhaps part of getting older is being more stubborn about those kinds of things, you know?

What I have on my plate allows me to choose when my week begins and ends. It allows me to linger over lunch with friends, or spend hours at a favorite coffee shop with my Kindle. The jobs are forgiving of the times when I struggle, wrangling with an essay for hours, or when I find myself lost in some new rabbit hole. And while it is not healthy, my chosen jobs do not complain when I waste a whole day binge-watching The Pitt.

I wish I could tell you I pour the morning coffee with a linen napkin draped just so, gazing out at misty fields. Or that my bathroom has eucalyptus sprigs and nightly candlelit baths. (Sigh.)

Alas, I live surrounded by noise — construction outside, motorcycles revving, the neighbor’s music occasionally bleeding through the wall. But I’ve silenced the phone notifications, and most mornings or evenings, I play jazz or a little Bach to soften the uninvited. Small things, but they help smooth the edges of my days.

• • •

A year ago, I was wrangling with this idea of slow living. It seemed aspirational and just out of reach, and I think now the struggle was partly because I was looking to create those idealized versions that the internet and social media feed us all the time.

It was only when I sat down and listened to the rhythms of my life, really paid attention to its drumbeats, that I realized I had already composed the cadence I needed.

It isn’t perfect, and I’m still looking for more quiet and ease — there’s nothing wrong, after all, with misty morning coffee and candlelit baths. But my version of slow living doesn’t require those. It may be busy city living for now, but even amid the noise, I can hear my own beat. That’s good enough.

✴️ What does “slow enough” look like for you these days?

💭 not Socrates, but close enough

This line from the TGA’s Season 3 stopped me, made me think about which parts of my life were indeed shaped this way.

“Bad timings shape our lives.” — Peggy Scott, The Gilded Age

💬 last word

Here’s one for those of us finding our slow beat somewhere between the traffic and the to-do list…

All my best,

Lou Blaser