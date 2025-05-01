In Profile is a monthly segment of We’re All Getting Older, where we meet real people navigating life with intention, delight, and just enough mess to keep things interesting.

Seth Werkheiser

Seth writes the popular (and very relevant) Social Media Escape Club, where he helps creative people see a world without algorithms and more calm, while still promoting their work in sustainable ways.

He loves to trail running — especially uphill!. Seth resides in Kutztown, PA (U.S.A.). You can connect with him here.

IN WHICH GENERATION DO YOU BELONG?

Gen X: 1965 - 1980

DO YOU WORK? IF SO, WHAT DO YOU DO?

I've been self-employed since 2006, just making it work from one week to the next. Sort of exhausting, and definitely scary at times, but eh, life is supposed to be an adventure and I'm staying afloat.

WHAT WOULD THE 25-YEAR-OLD VERSION OF YOU THINK OF YOU TODAY? HOW ARE YOU MOST DIFFERENT FROM HIM?

Oh, 25-year-old Seth would be STOKED. I was working some crap jobs back in those days, and all I wanted to do was ride bikes and hang out with friends and listen to music, and that's pretty much what I do now. I mean, I still have to work and pay my taxes, but I'm stoked I don't have to work in an office, or work with jerks.

WHAT HAS NOT CHANGED ABOUT YOU?

My obsession with being in the woods. Whether mountain biking, or hiking, or trail running, I just absolutely love being in the woods as much as possible. In the winter, summer, it doesn't matter — I need to be on some muddy trails, going up hills, running through creeks... I just love being able to get into the woods.

GOOD OR BAD, WHAT ABOUT YOUR STAGE IN LIFE HAS SURPRISED YOU SO FAR?

Good is just how active I've remained. I'm maybe not the same T-shirt size I was in my 20s, but I'm still able to get up and down some hills, and run some good mileage every week.

WHAT ONE HABIT ARE YOU ACTIVELY WORKING ON THESE DAYS?

Less time on my phone! The less time I spend on my phone, the more present I can be, and get my work done faster, and then get off the computer and do other things that bring me joy.

WHAT COMES TO MIND WHEN YOU HEAR THE PHRASE ‘FULFILLING LIFE’? HOW HAS YOUR PERSPECTIVE ABOUT THIS CHANGED AS YOU GOT OLDER?

Fulfilling to me just means being able to brush up against inspiration and joy as much as possible. I know every day isn't gonna be full throttle joy, so I try to find as much calm and peace in every day. Every day, I really try to talk to people who light me up and fill my soul. That's what I want most of all — just that solid back and forth with good people.

WHAT ARE YOU MOST EXCITED ABOUT THESE DAYS?

The daily work of mind and body to be able to run a marathon distance or more sometime this year. I don't wanna win it, I don't need to do it fast, I just want to be able to enjoy the moment and have fun and not burn myself out.

IF YOU COULD GIVE SOME WORDS OF WISDOM TO SOMEONE 20 YEARS YOUNGER THAN YOU, WHAT MIGHT IT BE?

Get around good people, and go deep with them. Be there for them, through thick and thin. Spend less time on social media trying to be friends with 1500 people and focus instead on the five or 10 people right in front of you.

AND THE MOST IMPORTANT QUESTION: WHO WAS YOUR FAVORITE SINGER/BAND GROWING UP?

Oh, Guns N' Roses by far. Appetite for Destruction is still in steady rotation for me. Slash is the reason I picked up the guitar, and also the reason I put down the guitar and picked up the bass instead; he was just so good.

