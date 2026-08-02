Shaping Life

Shaping Life

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Susan J Tweit's avatar
Susan J Tweit
2d

I think you've go the heart of it, Lou, when you write, "I think I may have been chasing happiness (or cheerfulness more like) all my life, when what I’m really after is what Seneca was talking about." That cell-deep feeling of what Seneca called "joy" is an internal thing, not a surface affect. And our culture does not encourage the kind of search for a life of meaning and purpose that can give rise to Seneca's joy. Yet here you are, finding your own path toward it. Kudos to you! And many blessings from my terriphilic corner of Substack.

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Matthew Long's avatar
Matthew Long
2d

I enjoyed the book and like the principles. Not sure if I have done well implementing them.

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