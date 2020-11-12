Season 5: Conversations With My Role Models

Marcus Aurelius began Meditations with 17 entries — nearly 10 percent of the book — reflecting upon the various influential individuals in his life. “When you need encouragement,” he wrote, “think of the qualities the people around you have.”
These days, when our attention can easily be hijacked by negativity and pessimism when the news can bring us down feeling overwhelmed and powerless, we need a strong counterbalance. We need heroes.
