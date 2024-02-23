Shaping Life

Shaping Life

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Susan J Tweit's avatar
Susan J Tweit
Feb 26, 2024

Thank you, Lou, for the great questions and for featuring me in this series. I am honored--and best of all, I learned something new about myself. And it was especially sweet to remember my mom's singing voice in answering the last question.

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