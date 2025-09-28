The argument was not exactly a surprise. In fact, not having one would have been the real surprise. I should have seen it coming. But I didn’t prepare for it, didn’t run the mental drills. So when it happened? Let’s just say it wasn’t my best moment.

Photo by Natalie Granger on Unsplash

Everyone faces up more bravely to a thing for which he has long prepared himself; sufferings, even, being withstood if they have been trained for in advance. Those who are unprepared, on the other hand, are panic-stricken by the most insignificant happenings. — Seneca

I’m not naturally a doomsday thinker. Left to my own devices, I’d rather imagine smooth sailing, breeze at my back. But I’ve learned, after enough missteps and a few that were downright embarrassing, that it’s difficult to respond the way I’d like to in stressful situations unless I’ve prepared for them. Like, I’ve already imagined who or how I want to be when things inevitably go sideways.

Who do I want to be — what kind of person do I want to be — when faced with X? (X being the variable, not the platform formerly known as Twitter 😉.)

If we haven’t rehearsed our responses, even just in our mind, we’re leaving it to impulse to run the show. And that’s never a good idea, I don’t think. Panic. Snapping. Storming out of the grocery store and crying in the parking lot. Rarely our most elegant selves.

Peace of mind doesn’t come from hoping for the best; it comes from close-up attention to the very worst – and from the sure knowledge that we can, with the strength we have inside us already, endure whatever fate might assign us. — The School of Life

But I know people who bristle at this kind of thinking. To imagine a negative outcome is to invite it, I’ve been told. To think about it is to call it into existence. (As if the universe is that easily spooked.)

I don’t know about that. But, I’d still rather be prepared, you know?

Of course, thinking about my responses ahead of time doesn’t guarantee that I’ll deliver the goods, so to speak. One never really knows, right? But for sure, I’d have a better chance of being happy with myself afterwards if I considered my preferred response before it happened.

• • •

“Just think positive” is another well-meaning refrain we’ve all heard. And maybe it’s helpful for some people, I just know that it doesn’t do the trick for me. Not all the time anyway. And I say this as someone who generally has a sunny outlook on life. I mean, I like being an optimist, but I can’t simply avert my eyes.

Because the thing I find is that the worry doesn’t disappear just because I look away. It doesn’t poof itself out of existence when I stuff it under the rug. It just waits. Suspended, like that sword above Damocles. And that’s not very comforting. Like waiting for the other shoe to drop.

This isn’t about catastrophizing or doom-scrolling our way through the day. And of course, I’m not advocating for constant fretting or dragging everyone down with worst-case scenarios. (This is, admittedly, when the “just be positive” crowd tends to chime in.)

But there’s a huge difference between worrying and preparing. And I find I do better with the latter.

• • •

Bringing my best self into a difficult situation — whether it’s a health scare, or that argument-waiting-to-happen — is not the kind of thing I want to leave to chance or rely on seat-of-the-pants reactivity.

As Ryan Holiday puts it:

“If you want to have a great day today, think about all the ways it might go sideways. Be prepared for that. Think about how you’d handle it, all the things you would need to do in response. Practice being calm in the face of how overwhelming it might seem. Remember that people will be depending on you, and that’s why you need to respond right. Consider what steps you can take now in anticipation.”

That might not be everyone’s version of optimism, but it works for me. A bit like optimism with the helmet on. 😉

✴️ Is there something you’d like to be ready for, even if you hope it never happens?

💭 not Socrates, but close enough

“Hope for the best. Expect the worst. The world’s a stage. We’re unrehearsed.” — Mel Brooks

💬 last word

You know that feeling, when you can just tell something’s rolling in and you steady yourself before the first drop?

Everything is fine,

Lou Blaser