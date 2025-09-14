growing up at a time before smartphones and cameras on every phone. when people hung out together IRL, looking at each other, and not at moving images on small glass screens.

friends. seinfeld. i remember many thursdays, rushing home to catch these shows live. and the following day or that weekend, the time spent laughing with friends about what happened. no soup for you. we were on a break.

ebooks. kindle. i can read anywhere, anytime. in the dark. at the beach. riding the subway. in between here and there.

gps. because i’m horrid at directions.

air fryer. slow cooker. because i can’t cook to save my life.

my first two bosses, both incredibly strong women. loud and unapologetic. they showed me i, too, can find my way in a world of men.

my father — for very many reasons — but one in particular: that he read voraciously. i remember him reading all the time. i remember the books in his library, how he dated and signed after he’d read them, the marginalia i discovered after he’d passed away. i’m so grateful i inherited this one thing from him.

somebody, i can’t remember who now, gave me my first journal. and started a lifelong exercise of getting to know myself.

being loved deeply. unconditionally. i kept the letters and the cards. proof that i was indeed deeply loved.

whatsapp. because i am here and they are not. and this app keeps me connected no matter where I am. and i don’t have to spend a dime.

him. even though it hurt.

the book the untethered soul by michael singer. i understood so many things about myself because of that book. i cried many times, reading words that described me.

the book the obstacle is the way by ryan holiday. it introduced me to stoicism and surprisingly, helped me understand my father so much better. it started, for me, a new study, a new way of being.

starbucks. because one time, when i felt so lost, a foreigner in a country of people who looked like me, the oat milk flat white tasted exactly how it did back home. it felt like home when i felt homeless.

septembers. new pens. the sound it makes when you crack open a new notebook. because it feels like a new year within a year. because it’s my birth month.

• • •

At lunch, with a girlfriend, we were lamenting that so many others around us were staring at their phones instead of at each other. We started talking about how it was when we were younger, when we spent time with people, not trying to capture the moment for Insta, or worse, choosing TikTok over the person in front of us.

I came home from that lunch and started writing about how grateful I am that I grew up in a time before all that. But very quickly, the mind started veering off to other things, as it often does when you sit down and write, you know?

Anyhow, it looks like an odd list, doesn’t it? But I’m thinking gratitude lists need not be grand or profound. It can just be those odd bits that make life easier, or funnier, or lighter, and make us glad we get another day at bat.

✴️ What’s on your odd list?

💭 not Socrates, but close enough

“I wish there was a way to know you’re in the good old days before you’ve actually left them.” — Andy Bernard, The Office

💬 last word

Writing this list put me in such a nostalgic mood. And so, of course, this… because what else feeds nostalgia better than “Nobody puts baby in a corner.”

(Also, Johnny = swoon. Just sayin’.)

Everything is fine,

Lou Blaser