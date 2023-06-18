☕️ the main thing

"Do the best you can until you know better. Then, when you know better, do better.”

— Dr. Maya Angelou

For most of our younger years, we had little to no choice.

Often, we felt compelled to conform, follow the path laid out by family, peers, society, et al., and do what “they” said we ought to do to be successful.

Never mind that we likely didn't even know what kind of success we wanted to begin with. Or at what exactly we wanted to be successful.

Now, this kind of conforming/following is generally what the internet decries these days. But I think it was normal, necessary even. How else would we have found our own way?

Rarely does one enter adulthood fully self-assured, knowing what they want to do with their one wild and precious life, as Mary Oliver would say.

So most of us imitated. We followed prescribed routes. We tried on different hats. And we did well enough with whatever seemed to fit. (Save, of course, for those who were rebellious enough to go their own way.)

In midlife, our years of living our lives finally pay off.

By now, we’ve gotten to know ourselves really well.

If we could allow ourselves to be brave — just enough to hear our internal drumbeat, just enough to accept new possibilities — we might finally be able to truly live on our terms.

And this cannot be more urgent than when we approach the period of life conventionally referred to as retirement. An often misappropriated quote comes to mind: "If not now, when?"

This is not solely about what we choose to do or whether we continue to work or retire in the traditional sense. It is about how we want to live, the essence of the person we aspire to be, today and for the remainder of our lives.

🔔 cue for you

Think about one thing you know about yourself to be true. Do you like that one true thing about yourself? How does that one true thing show up in your life today?

