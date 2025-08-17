We're All Getting Older

We're All Getting Older

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Maghan Haggerty's avatar
Maghan Haggerty
2d

I don’t think I ever out grew the magnetic pull of “back to school”. And after a summer of exploration I am feeling it again - a need to open up the (metaphorical) notebook with its crisp, clean pages, sharpen the pencils, and get to work.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Lou Blaser
Denise Taylor's avatar
Denise Taylor
2dEdited

I’m in a similar place. Maybe. Taking a time out. Allowing space. Time with my trees. No deadline on when or what but gaining some clarity. I’ll be 68 in 12 days time. And want a different future to my past.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Lou Blaser
12 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Lou Blaser
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture