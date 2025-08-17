snapped this on the Arno River, near Ponte Vecchio

It’s the longest I’ve gone without making a decision about something important. You see, I’ve spent this summer in a sandbox of sorts. There were just too many ideas and feelings, pushing and pulling, and they all needed space to breathe and time to settle down.

So, against my nature, I decided not to make decisions and play with the ideas instead. I journaled about them. Brainstormed. Chatted with a friend. Lived a day as if they’d already happened. Looked out the window and stared at the clouds for long stretches. Listened to the sound of waves (on an app, unfortunately).

It’s so hard to go against your nature, you know? I find myself itching to create lists... to-dos (in case I move forward with these ideas... well, one in particular), tasks, what to do with A if I go ahead with B... that kind of thing.

But maybe that’s okay, too. I remind myself there are no rules in the sandbox whenever I hear admonishments inside my head. (Those voices must not be allowed in the sandbox!)

But summer’s ending soon now, and I feel the pull toward making decisions, making choices, making plans. Play time is over, and I have to get back to work, so to speak. In many ways, that is the mode I’m most familiar with... my version of the comfort zone. On the go, a list on one hand, in pursuit of a target. This unstructured time is the challenge, but surprisingly, I am sad to leave it.

I had always preferred it when decisions were made. I liked it when there was a direction already chosen, and the energy could be funneled, put to good use. Even now, the sooner we get to that point when the choice is clear, the better it is for ... well, me! The better it is for me… and I know that at times, this has meant I probably pulled the trigger sooner than it needed to be, and maybe dragged others before they were ready.

But now, it surprises me how I feel this time around. This extended time undecided in the sandbox felt safe — maybe because I made it intentional to stay there. It felt calming. Felt expansive to explore without the imposition of requirements or constraints. I didn’t feel compelled to decide on Day 1 or Day 20. Instead, I allowed myself to be swayed, this way or that (a strange experience to be sure), and I arrived at a decision naturally. As if to say, “Well, of course, here is where I am.”

I’ll talk about the decision another time. I don’t mean to be cagey about it. I’m excited to share it with you actually. But there’s something to be said about this new and strange moment I’m having. And I want to make a record of that too, because I think I might have found a new way of arriving. Not through urgency, but through expansion.

✴️ What’s your natural way of making decisions? Are you more comfortable pulling the trigger quickly? Or do you prefer to linger, staying undecided for a while?

Leave a comment

💭 not Socrates, but close enough

“There were too many toppings. And very early in the process, you had to commit to a chocolate palate or a fruit palate. And if you couldn't decide, you wound up with kiwi, junior mint, raisin, and it just ruins everybody's night!”

— Chidi Anagonye, The Good Place



(Side note: Chidi is my most favorite character in all the shows I’ve ever watched. Oh, ok, he’s tied with Josh Lyman. 😉)

💬 last word

Apparently, Taylor Dane was my unofficial summer coach.

Everything is fine,

Lou Blaser