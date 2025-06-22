We're All Getting Older

We're All Getting Older

Sue Sulley
14h

I have taken leaps without knowledge of the net, with hope and determination and hard work and long hours of questioning and work... and landed both well and poorly. I will continue to leap and count on the hope and... and... I think that's part of living fully and staying connected to yourself. Trust. Kindness. Respect. They count, even in failure.

Leo in L.A.'s avatar
Leo in L.A.
9h

Yeah, I bristle at some of those same kinds of quotes.

But the net that catches you does not mean a guarantee of your satisfaction. Feels like what it’s trying to convey is that you’ll make another choice and decision if it doesn’t work out.

“Maybe it’s faith that even if we fall, we’ll come out stronger.”

I feel like you’ve definitely hit the nail on the head there.

You’re basically saying that experience teaches us. Maybe experience is the net that catches us.

Part of the challenge is realizing that we think we’re at the end of the goal. There is no end. Every ending is the start of something new. We think that the failure or disappointment is the ending, rather than just the next prompt to make a new choice.

I agree with you, “Leap, and the net will appear” is too simplistic. Although I will acknowledge that it’s not a one-size-fits-all quote.

And *definitely* not a one-size-fits-every-situation quote!

It will help some and not help others.

Maybe a less limited quote would be closer to:

“Leap, and know that where you land (regardless of the expectation/narrative you put on it) will be the next starting point.”

