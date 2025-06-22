Hiya. This is part of an ongoing inquiry on leaps of faith. Funnily enough, this series is a leap for me, too, in a meta kind of way. 😊 Here’s where you’ll find the other leap essays.

We’ve all seen it. Maybe embroidered on a throw pillow or set against a nice sunrise photo on Insta.

“Leap and the net will appear.”

It sounds inspiring and comforting. Like the universe is secretly on call as our personal Net provider.

And look, I get it. The phrase is meant to be encouraging. It’s meant to help us feel brave and bold and full of hope.

But if I’m being honest here... that phrase has always annoyed me a little.

Here’s my beef with it. It gives a false narrative that can lead to disillusionment, self-blame, or panic when reality doesn't match our imagined outcome.

Because, you know, sometimes, the net does not appear. We take a risk and we jump and... silence. And then comes the 3 am panic attack: “Wait, what did I do?”, followed by remorse or shame. (Have you never felt that way? Just me?)

I think we cling to the phrase, especially when we’re about to make a choice, because it doesn’t just make us feel safe. That saying comes with a seductive vision that we’re going to be “successful” with whatever it is we’re planning to do.

And being successful would be confirmation that the risk was worth it. That we made the right call. That we were wise to have made the brave move.

• • •

The thing is, brave leaps aren’t about safe landings and successful outcomes. It’s quite the opposite, really. Brave leaps are about the willingness to do something without any guarantees.

It’s saying, “I’m going to do this, and it might not work”. And that uncertainty is something we really need to square with before we jump.

It’s starting a business knowing full well it may not work out.

It’s writing the book knowing it may never be read.

It’s daring to say “I love you” with no idea if it’s mutual.

It’s walking away from an established life and identity, without any guarantees that the grass will in fact be greener elsewhere.

• • •

I’m not trying to be down on hope. We need hope, especially when we’re doing something new or hard or uncertain.

But we also need to be pragmatic, you know. It’s the eyes-wide-open acceptance that maybe a net will appear, and also maybe it won’t. That it’s possible the thing we’re hoping would happen won’t happen. But we’re going to do it anyway.

That’s the leap of faith. It’s not faith based on a wish. It’s not faith that it will all work out and that we will be successful.

Maybe it’s faith that we will figure it out.

Maybe it’s faith that even if we fall, we’ll come out stronger.

Or maybe it’s just faith that trying, no matter what happens, is far better than not even trying.

💭 not Socrates, but close enough

“I don't know. I'm making this up as I go.” — Indiana Jones, Raiders of the Lost Ark

➤ From the patron saint of leapers with no nets.

💬 last word

“Even though I know the river is wide

I walk down every evening and I stand on the shore

I try to cross to the opposite side

So I can finally find out what I've been looking for”

‘nuf said. Billy, take it away.



