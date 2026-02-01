We're All Getting Older

We're All Getting Older

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Sculpting A Life's avatar
Sculpting A Life
12h

Yup. I spent hours as a child reading many of the books you mention. It was my ‘great escape’ into a different world. Agatha Christie, Nancy Drew, Laura Engals Wilder, Louisa May Alcott and many more. I loved going to the library and coming home with stacks of books. Now, like you I have ‘stacks’ of books on my Kindle. Reading is good food for the mind and soul. Thank you for sharing your journey.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Lou Blaser
Sue Kusch's avatar
Sue Kusch
15h

Reading has been a mentor of sorts throughout my life. Books line several of my walls and give me a sense of hope and potential. I intentionally read books across a variety of genres, and recently have begun a portion of my annual reading to read new works and revisit works by the same author. Last year, it was Barbara Kingsolver. This year, it is Barry Lopez.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Lou Blaser
13 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Lou Blaser · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture