Mo Issa has been a business owner for decades, a typical hard-nosed businessman chasing success, status, and money. That is, until 2008 when he began to discover a new and more interesting side of himself. Through reading, writing, and exercising, he created a “new Mo”. He says he’s not 100% satisfied yet, but he’s much happier and is definitely on the right path.

Mo has been married for 30 years and is a father to two grown-up kids. He’s a Ghana-born Lebanese who spent his youth and early adulthood in England. This results in a bit of an identity crisis in that no one place feels completely where he belongs.

Last year, Mo fell in love with Padel ( a popular racket game from Spain/Argentina, like pickleball but more intense/technical.) When he’s not working or reading/writing, he’s mostly playing Padel, arranging to play Padel, or recovering from injuries incurred playing Padel. 😂

Mo resides in Accra, Ghana. You can connect with Mo on LinkedIn or through his Substack, Midlife Bliss.

IN WHICH GENERATION DO YOU BELONG?

Gen X: 1965 - 1980

DO YOU WORK? IF SO, WHAT DO YOU DO?

I run a business that imports and distributes home-finishing products such as floor coverings and everything bathrooms. We have almost 60 employees, and it has been my primary source of income and pain as I've faced bankruptcy several times over the past 30 years.

WHAT WOULD THE 25-YEAR-OLD VERSION OF YOU THINK OF YOU TODAY? HOW ARE YOU MOST DIFFERENT FROM HIM?

I would love to have been much calmer and mindful and started my inward journey then and not at 40 plus when I did. Take on a martial art and become really good at it. Spend a few years traveling the world and working odd jobs while simply noticing the world and life. To be more focused and understand the power of getting into the regular flow.

WHAT HAS NOT CHANGED ABOUT YOU?

Impatience, curiosity, and daring.

GOOD OR BAD, WHAT ABOUT MIDLIFE HAS SURPRISED YOU SO FAR?

At 55, I feel there aren't many years like before. Whenever I'm on the subway, I notice that almost everyone is younger than me. But also, with age, I've become more accepting and compassionate towards myself and others.

WHAT ONE HABIT ARE YOU ACTIVELY WORKING ON THESE DAYS?

Free flow writing for 15-20 minutes in my diary and writing without stopping or thinking. I find that I'm unearthing stuff hidden in my subconscious. Plus, I have a daily stretching routine as my body is constantly beaten up from all the activities I do.

WHAT COMES TO MIND WHEN YOU HEAR THE PHRASE ‘FULFILLING LIFE’. HOW HAS YOUR PERSPECTIVE ABOUT THIS CHANGED AS YOU GOT OLDER?

Good question. To me, a fulfilling life means the freedom to do whatever I want and not do what I don't want. To not be anxious or overwhelmed. To be financially free and not time-bound by anything or anyone. To be competent at writing and expressing myself with an engaged audience. More and more, health plays a more significant role in fulfillment.

WHAT ARE YOU MOST EXCITED ABOUT THESE DAYS?

My book is coming out next month (The Midlife Shift.) Plus reading good authors, working out, playing padel. Having good conversations with family and friends. And my Substack newsletter.

IF YOU COULD GIVE SOME WORDS OF WISDOM TO SOMEONE 20 YEARS YOUNGER THAN YOU, WHAT MIGHT IT BE?

Slow down. Single-task. Put your phone away for hours on end. Become good at a few things. Read good writers every day. Work out regularly.

AND THE MOST IMPORTANT QUESTION: WHO WAS YOUR FAVORITE SINGER/BAND GROWING UP?

Pink Floyd, Dire Straits

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