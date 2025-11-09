In Profile is a monthly segment of We’re All Getting Older, where we meet real people navigating life with intention, delight, and just enough mess to keep things interesting.

Marta Lane

IN WHICH GENERATION DO YOU BELONG?

Gen X: 1965 - 1980

DO YOU WORK? IF SO, WHAT DO YOU DO?

I work like I still have a corporate job, even though I don’t earn an income (yet) or accrue paid sick leave. Thankfully, Hubby takes care of those issues. Right now, my third-act dream of becoming a career novelist is my primary job, although Peak Improv Theater in Colorado Springs pays me part-time wages for remote work as their business manager.

WHAT WOULD THE 25-YEAR-OLD VERSION OF YOU THINK OF YOU TODAY? HOW ARE YOU MOST DIFFERENT FROM HER?

The 25-year-old version of me would be delighted that, despite this economy, I’m still showing up for my dream and living life on my terms. The budding television technician and video editor would wish that I still lived in Hawaii. She’d be surprised that I never had kids, because being a full-time mom was the expectation in her childhood home. She’d also want me to hike more and worry less.

WHAT HAS NOT CHANGED ABOUT YOU?

I am still a dreamer and creative entrepreneur.

GOOD OR BAD, WHAT ABOUT YOUR STAGE IN LIFE HAS SURPRISED YOU SO FAR?

My folks were stoic people. The only clue I got about how terrifying aging can be is when my mom often said, “Growing old is not for the weak.” I’d always laugh and say, “It’s better than the alternative.” But as I approach 60, I see how the culture in the United States doesn’t respect seniors as much as I’d like. Luckily, AARP advocates for us, and I know several kind young folks who would help me if I needed a ride to the doctor or help locating my wi-fi password.

WHAT’S ONE THING YOU THOUGHT FOR SURE YOU’D HAVE FIGURED OUT BY NOW, BUT HAVEN’T YET?

These days, I’m figuring out how to give up sugar and dairy. Doctor’s orders. When I was a food writer on Kauai, I ate very well and the pounds added up. But after three months on high protein shakes and salads, I lowered my blood sugar and A1C enough to avoid having to go on insulin. Even so, figuring out how to eat with constraints is still something I struggle with.

WHAT COMES TO MIND WHEN YOU HEAR THE PHRASE ‘FULFILLING LIFE’? HOW HAS YOUR PERSPECTIVE ABOUT THIS CHANGED AS YOU GOT OLDER?

To me, a fulfilling life needs human connection. That means tender conversations in the dark with my husband, and laughing with millennials during improv. I love the digital age and appreciate my online friends, whether it’s on Substack or with my writing friends over Zoom. It means being a well-paid novelist because creative expression makes me ecstatic, and I love me an expensive, and effective, face cream. A fulfilling life means walking my dogs, living within my means, and having a cozy and affordable roof over my head. I guess I appreciate the predictability of routine, because that means everyone is healthy and everything is okay.

WHAT ARE YOU MOST EXCITED ABOUT THESE DAYS?

I’m closing in on the final draft of what I hope will be my debut novel. It’s about a celebrated Spanish-American chef, who, after decades of proving her worth in professional kitchens, burns out. Determined to reignite her spark before her restaurant’s investor takes over, she retreats to the Hawaiian farm where her beloved aunt discovered a passion for food. When a forgotten diary reveals her aunt’s wisdom, she must choose between the restaurant that defines her or risk everything for a new life rooted in community, kindness, and a worth that doesn’t need proving.



My novel is about chasing dreams and starting over at any age, and after five years of steady writing, I’m almost finished!

IF YOU COULD GIVE SOME WORDS OF WISDOM TO SOMEONE 20 YEARS YOUNGER THAN YOU, WHAT MIGHT IT BE?

Trust yourself above anyone else. Learn how to be still, quiet your mind, and listen to your intuition. Then have the courage to do what it advises, even if it seems ridiculous or scary or impossible. You don’t need to figure out how. You just need to show up, one day at a time, and get lost in the flow.

AND THE MOST IMPORTANT QUESTION: WHO WAS YOUR FAVORITE SINGER/BAND GROWING UP?

I was a huge fan of Ozzy Osbourne. I even drew his name on my knuckles, just like his tattoo. I used to play air guitar like I was Randy Rhoads. When my dad gave me his faded green Air Force jacket, with Armstrong over the left breast, I grabbed my Diary of a Madman album for reference and drew Ozzy’s name on the back with a black magic marker.

• • • • •