Shaping Life

Shaping Life

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Don Boivin's avatar
Don Boivin
May 5, 2024

What fun to read; lots of tidbits of wisdom and story without getting overcrowded. Makes me wish I could go back and shorten the interviews I was in haha! But seriously, this is really nice. BTW, what is "Generation Jones"? I was born in '64, which I thought was the last year of the Boomer Generation. Oh, and one more question: How do you pronounce your last name, Maia?

Thanks to you both!

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Matthew Long's avatar
Matthew Long
May 5, 2024

Love this Maia and Lou! Always fun to get to know folks a little better.

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