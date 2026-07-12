Shaping Life

Shaping Life

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Sally Doran's avatar
Sally Doran
Jul 12

Hi Lou! I understand very well how one falls into a hole and what it takes to claw your way back out. For me it was a lot of both people and practices that eventually gave me the momentum and the desire to do it.

And- I just finished The Quitters Club! I picked it up to read because the author’s Alma mater and setting for some of the story is where I got my BS in Journalism, though I was there quite a few years before her. I’d hoped for a few more fun details about life at Ohio University than were given AND I felt that each character’s “quitting” experience was resolved more quickly and perfectly than usually happens in life. But hey, that’s why they call it fiction!

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Matthew Long's avatar
Matthew Long
Jul 13

Definitely been there Lou! Wishing you the best and glad to see the new "shape" this publication is taking. :)

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