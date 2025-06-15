Hey! This is part of an ongoing series on leaps of faith. We've done the cinematic ones and the confusing ones. This time, we're going stealth.

Alright. Let’s talk about this “leap of faith” that’s always celebrated. You know what I’m talking about... the climactic job-quitting, relationship-ending, continent-hopping moves that make for a great story and a flood of Atta girl energy.

But we both know we make far more leaps that don’t register on the scale. The ones that nobody notices or don’t make for a “good story”. These leaps, I think, deserve a little more credit, don’t you?

Because if there’s one thing I’ve learned from doing this deep dive into leaps of faith (accompanied by Kierke, no less), it’s that what makes something a leap isn’t the scale.

It’s that they ask us to act before we feel certain. To move without proof. To trust something — ourselves, our timing, our hunch (or intuition, as WAGO reader, Leo, names it) — even when it doesn’t come with receipts. That’s still faith. Just the everyday kind.

Kierke said a leap of faith is what happens when reason runs out and you still go forward. Yeah, but not everything has to be soaked in dread and existential angst, like he described.

Over the years, in conversations on the podcast, over coffee with friends, or in those long-thread text messages that are basically therapy, I’ve noticed something: Not all leaps look like leaps. Some don’t even look like movement. Some are stubborn. Some even come with a shrug.

So, when I began writing this series on leaps of faith, I went back to old episodes and reflected on stories shared by friends. My own journals, too. Here’s a roundup of the stealthiest, muted, blink-and-you-miss-it leaps I’ve witnessed. No freefall or harness required.

Saying “I don’t know” in a room where everyone’s posturing like they do. Especially when your job title suggests you should.

Letting go of the 5-year plan. Not because it’s done, but because it doesn’t fit anymore.

Backing out of a group trip you agreed to months ago when you were a different person. This is braver than bungee jumping. (Although I did back out of bungee jumping once, just seconds before it was my turn. I was called ‘chicken’, but 🤷🏻‍♀️)

Choosing rest over revenge productivity. Especially when you’ve been taught that your worth is your output.

Saying no to a third date with someone who checks every box but still makes you feel kinda beige.

Not pretending you’ve read the book. (And still joining the book club discussion.)

Telling your kid/parent/best friend that the thing they always assumed you’d do actually isn’t for you.

Raising your hand for something you’re not “ready” for. (Or un-raising it when you realize you were only trying to prove something.)

Going to therapy even when you were sorta kinda skeptical about the whole thing.

Going back to therapy after ghosting your therapist for a year. Awkward, yet noble.

Switching to flats permanently. This one’s mostly literal, but also a metaphor. (Also, please don’t ask me why this is a leap for me. It just is.)

Naming something you want and saying it out loud. Even if your best friend doesn’t quite get it.

• • •

I love how Kierke framed leaps of faith as that thing we do when reason runs out. I would also add that this should include when the plan runs out. When we’re done with the pretending or the pushing-through or the chasing.

Some of these moves may be subtle — the shrugs, the surrenders, the yeses and nos that we didn’t announce on Instagram... but they count too. Even when no one claps.

✴️ What’s a quiet, no-fanfare, leap you made lately?

💭 not Socrates, but close enough

“Knowing is better than wondering. Waking is better than sleeping. And even the biggest failure, even the worst, beats the hell out of never trying.” — Meredith Grey, Grey’s Anatomy

➤ Spoken like someone who’s leapt out of more emotional helicopters than Ethan Hunt.

