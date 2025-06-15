We're All Getting Older

We're All Getting Older

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Carol Oyanagi's avatar
Carol Oyanagi
2d

A quiet leap of faith - making blueberry scones from scratch. It takes longer but well worth the effort.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Lou Blaser
Jane Duncan Rogers's avatar
Jane Duncan Rogers
2d

When I said no to a Portuguese holiday with a good friend because I wasn’t getting a full ‘yes’ - even though it perplexed my mind as it appeared to be a perfect opportunity.

(It turned out that it rained that whole week, so maybe that’s why I didn’t get a yes!)

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Lou Blaser
11 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Lou Blaser
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture