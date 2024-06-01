a Midlifer in Profile is a bi-weekly segment of We’re All Getting Older, a newsletter focused on helping us live the best version of ourselves in the second half of our lives.

When she was in university, Laura Izzard of Sunhats and Chardonnay

“There is something about travel that takes us out of our comfort zone and places us in a position to view the world with new eyes.”

Laura lives in Ottawa, Canada with her husband of over 30 years. They have two grown children who live in other cities. Laura loves planning trips and creative writing. She is currently working on a children’s novella and hopes to one day, write a travel memoir.

You can connect through her Substack publication, Sunhats and Chardonnay.

IN WHICH GENERATION DO YOU BELONG?

Generation Jones: 1955 - 1964

DO YOU WORK? IF SO, WHAT DO YOU DO?

I have two jobs. I work four days a week as an administrative assistant for an engineering firm and one day a week as a travel consultant. When I retire in December, I plan to devote more time to the travel business. I want to share my knowledge and help other people explore the world.

WHAT WOULD THE 25-YEAR-OLD VERSION OF YOU THINK OF YOU TODAY? HOW ARE YOU MOST DIFFERENT FROM HER?

Interesting question. It could open up a whole can of worms. The 25-year-old version of myself would ask why I did not return to Australia after I graduated. Short answer: fear of disappointment. When I graduated, my parents — who paid for my schooling — were so proud of me for getting a degree. If I moved overseas, they would never see me and there was no guarantee I would find employment in my field. I stayed in Canada to make them happy. Today, I imagine having a totally different life had I gone back. What would I tell the 25-year-old me? Stand up for yourself and make up your own mind.

WHAT HAS NOT CHANGED ABOUT YOU?

I do not like confrontation. I cannot think on my feet. I like to think about issues and craft a well-laid-out answer.

GOOD OR BAD, WHAT ABOUT MIDLIFE HAS SURPRISED YOU SO FAR?

I am learning to find my voice again. If I want to go away by myself, I go. That and the stupid hairs that grow on my chin!

WHAT ONE HABIT ARE YOU ACTIVELY WORKING ON THESE DAYS?

I am trying to be more mindful about what I eat. As we age, the metabolism slows down and although I enjoy evening snacks and desserts with my dinner, my body does not process it as fast. I constantly fear how excess weight will affect me as I get older.

WHAT COMES TO MIND WHEN YOU HEAR THE PHRASE ‘FULFILLING LIFE’. HOW HAS YOUR PERSPECTIVE ABOUT THIS CHANGED AS YOU GOT OLDER?

When I was younger, a fulfilling life meant getting an education, a job, getting married, buying a house, having children, and getting pets — in that order. Both my children live with their partners and are not married. Neither one owns a home. Neither one wants children. As I age, I have come to realize that a fulfilling life can be whatever you want it to be. There is no box to tick like there was 50 or 60 years ago.

WHAT ARE YOU MOST EXCITED ABOUT THESE DAYS?

I will be retiring from my main job in December, and I’m giving myself a retirement gift: a solo trip to Australia! I have never been to Western Australia, so I will start there. Very little of this 8-10 week trip will be planned by design. I will go where I want and will have plenty of time to visit with friends.

IF YOU COULD GIVE SOME WORDS OF WISDOM TO SOMEONE 20 YEARS YOUNGER THAN YOU, WHAT MIGHT IT BE?

Think about long-term goals, but do not stress over them. If you do not like your job, change it. If you want to travel, don't wait for the perfect time. Give in sometimes; pick your battles.

AND THE MOST IMPORTANT QUESTION: WHO WAS YOUR FAVORITE SINGER/BAND GROWING UP?

I was obsessed with Shaun Cassidy. I went to his concerts twice in Toronto, the second time as a concert reporter for the local newspaper. A week later, my article was published.

• • • • •