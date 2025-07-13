In Profile is a monthly segment of We’re All Getting Older, where we meet real people navigating life with intention, delight, and just enough mess to keep things interesting.



First things first: “JFT Beach” is not his real name.

No, he’s not in witness protection. He just prefers to keep a low profile because of the nature of his day job. Which means we’re all lucky he’s chosen to share his story — cold plunges, Waboba ball, rave anthems and all — with us here.

JFT Beach is a daily sea swimmer, father of five, hip hop aficionado, classical music devotee, and resident mischief-maker at his local beach. But don’t mistake that list for quirk-for-quirk’s sake. It’s also the shape of a life reclaimed.

A few years ago, JFT was running on empty. Stress, burnout, caregiving, and the general tornado of life had flattened his spirit. So he did what any reasonable person would do: he threw himself into the freezing ocean. One plunge turned into 1,600. And what started as survival has become a way of life.

And in case you’re wondering, yes: I did have to look up what Waboba is. (It’s a ball that bounces on water. And now I want one.)

IN WHICH GENERATION DO YOU BELONG?

Gen X: 1965 - 1980

DO YOU WORK? IF SO, WHAT DO YOU DO?

I am 30 years into a career working with vulnerable children and adults.

WHAT WOULD THE 25-YEAR-OLD VERSION OF YOU THINK OF YOU TODAY? HOW ARE YOU MOST DIFFERENT FROM HIM?

“WTF! You don't drink anymore? How have you had 5 kids, got married, and now have two dogs?! I thought you wanted no responsibilities? You've changed and sort of got this life thing worked out... a bit! You seem more in control and have found ways to recognise and manage your stress. Not like 25-year-old me, who’s just a blundering mess of shyness, poor coping, and poor lifestyle choices!”

WHAT HAS NOT CHANGED ABOUT YOU?

A fairly manic energy and inability to sit still for long.

GOOD OR BAD, WHAT ABOUT YOUR STAGE IN LIFE HAS SURPRISED YOU SO FAR?

Good to have found meditation, cold water swimming, mindfulness, and other ways to manage the world. Good to see through the nonsense that 90% of our capitalist world is made up of (although I still fall for a lot of their tricks). Good that I have a family I care for, and who cares for me. Good that I live in a place where I know a lot of people and have a good community vibe, and have a network with like-minded souls. Bad: I still have 16 years of my working life day job left. I still mess up things... a lot! My ankle is knackered, meaning I cannot run at the moment. I switch from hyper and happy to grumpy old man at night too often.

WHAT ONE HABIT ARE YOU ACTIVELY WORKING ON THESE DAYS?

Taking regular short “me breaks” (meditation, 5 minutes with a book, 5 minutes in the garden with coffee). If I don't do this, I am constantly on the go and tend to burn out and get irritable come evening time.

WHAT COMES TO MIND WHEN YOU HEAR THE PHRASE ‘FULFILLING LIFE’? HOW HAS YOUR PERSPECTIVE ABOUT THIS CHANGED AS YOU GOT OLDER?

Peace, joy, happiness, and energy make for a fulfilling life. Spending time with like-minded people. Being outdoors. Exercising. I used to think a fulfilling life meant lots of $$$ and everything else was secondary.

WHAT ARE YOU MOST EXCITED ABOUT THESE DAYS?

The coming summer. Longer swims, reading on the beach, camping, light nights, BBQs, evening walks, and paddle boarding. Also reading novels. I have read only self-help books for the past 18 months and am SO burned out with them. Now, enjoying reading novels, in more ways than one.,

IF YOU COULD GIVE SOME WORDS OF WISDOM TO SOMEONE 20 YEARS YOUNGER THAN YOU, WHAT MIGHT IT BE?

FREEZE TIME!



Also, I would recommend they find something that feeds their mind and body — be it running, walking, swimming, surfing, weights, yoga, whatevs. Let that be your anchor. Do it often. Do it daily, if feasible. Ideally, in the morning before the day gets its clutches on you. Then, take small breaks throughout the day. Also, money ain't everything. Always apologise and own up when you are wrong. Don't play people, be curious about others, accept and enjoy differences in people. And don't always jump to advice... most people just want you to listen.

AND THE MOST IMPORTANT QUESTION: WHO WAS YOUR FAVORITE SINGER/BAND GROWING UP?

Run DMC - My first gig was seeing them and Public Enemy in Manchester in 1990.

