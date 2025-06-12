In Profile is a monthly segment of We’re All Getting Older, where we meet real people navigating life with intention, delight, and just enough mess to keep things interesting.

If you’ve ever zigzagged your way through a career path, said “no thanks” to conventional life scripts, or daydreamed about ditching it all, then allow me to introduce someone who might just be your patron saint.

Jennie O'Connor

She’s been a copywriter, a personal chef, a food blogger. She’s camped solo in national parks, eloped in turquoise, and if money were no object, she’d move to a cabin in the woods and spend the rest of her life “witching.” (Ok, I’m not exactly sure what that entails.)

But what’s most magnetic about Jennie is her fierce devotion to self-expression and a refusal to be tamed by the Matrix. In a world that still whispers “Pick a lane,” Jennie has chosen the scenic route.

Jennie resides in Palm Desert, CA, USA. You can connect with Jennie here.

IN WHICH GENERATION DO YOU BELONG?

Gen X: 1965 - 1980

DO YOU WORK? IF SO, WHAT DO YOU DO?

I'm a freelance copywriter and an AI brand image conjurer. I've managed to finagle my schedule so that half my time can be spent on personal projects. (Being childless, single, and frugal helps.)

WHAT WOULD THE 25-YEAR-OLD VERSION OF YOU THINK OF YOU TODAY? HOW ARE YOU MOST DIFFERENT FROM HER?

Twenty-five-year-old me stopped believing in magic and didn't think witches were real, so that would be the biggest surprise. She was also unable to imagine life without booze. So I'd get to tell her that, spoiler alert, it's better. Mostly I'd tell her that she should give zero fucks waaaay sooner and to watch out for the devilishly handsome cowboy — even though I know she won't.

WHAT HAS NOT CHANGED ABOUT YOU?

Chasing squirrels. I have always been distracted by sparkly things. For 20 years, I resisted it and tried to be something I wasn't. Counterintuitively, when I finally gave myself permission to fall down every rabbit hole, I found focus and became a finisher, which does wonders for self-trust. That's why I love teaching other multipassionates how to work WITH their gifts instead of against them.

GOOD OR BAD, WHAT ABOUT YOUR STAGE IN LIFE HAS SURPRISED YOU SO FAR?

My level of contentment is a source of great pride. I've done a TON of mindset work, and I can say unequivocally that I LOVE my life. I find things to appreciate constantly. I imagine I'm a Queen sitting on her throne, pointing idly at things and saying, “This pleases me.” For real, try it. It's a delightful exercise. Are there things I want? Sure. But are there things I need? No. My needs are met. It takes work to land here, and I'm really proud of how far I've come.

WHAT ONE HABIT ARE YOU ACTIVELY WORKING ON THESE DAYS?

Ha! I've stopped tracking habits as part of my “burn down toxic productivity crusade.” It doesn't mean I don't do things, but I don't keep track of them on a spreadsheet anymore like a maniac. Right now, I have some PT exercises I'm supposed to do 3x a day and, given that I want to hike the 500-mile Camino next year, I'm taking this shiz seriously.

WHAT COMES TO MIND WHEN YOU HEAR THE PHRASE ‘FULFILLING LIFE’? HOW HAS YOUR PERSPECTIVE ABOUT THIS CHANGED AS YOU GOT OLDER?

MY life comes to mind. But the perspective that you can have a fulfilling life right now — today — is a new one. Living the dream is like courage. You have to do the scary thing before you're brave enough for it — and if you do that enough times, you become courageous. You have to be obsessed with your life right now, in order for quantum mechanics (look, SCIENCE!) to start aligning your future with that reality. If you can fall in love with your life now, you WILL have a charmed future.

WHAT ARE YOU MOST EXCITED ABOUT THESE DAYS?

My upcoming writing cave. I'm taking a week away from obligations — friends, clients, Substack, numbing devices like phone and TV, and I'm putting my head down and starting the rewrite of my novel. I've been craving this like crazy and avoiding it like my flat-earther ex.

IF YOU COULD GIVE SOME WORDS OF WISDOM TO SOMEONE 20 YEARS YOUNGER THAN YOU, WHAT MIGHT IT BE?

It's not wrong to pivot, quit, or change your mind. “Finished” is a milestone dictated by others. If you start a project expecting a particular outcome and then realize that what you thought would happen is different from reality, it's okay to look elsewhere. Don't mistake being miserable for having grit.

AND THE MOST IMPORTANT QUESTION: WHO WAS YOUR FAVORITE SINGER/BAND GROWING UP?

Growing up when? In elementary school, we'd sneak a boombox with “Licensed to Ill” (Beastie Boys) out onto the playground. In junior high, I spent a solitary summer biking around my dad's complex listening to Def Leppard's “Hysteria” on a loop. My favorite memory ever is toilet papering boys’ houses in high school to Weezer's anthemic Blue Album.

