Somehow, we’ve made it to the doorstep of October. Which means the final quarter of the year is about to begin. 🍂

I’ve noticed people tend to fall into two camps around this time. There are the “let’s coast until December” folks, already half in holiday mode. And then there are the ones who suddenly feel a burst of energy, as if the calendar is whispering, “You still have time.”

I belong to that second group. Something about these last three months makes me want to lean in and see what else might still happen before the year closes. It feels like September delivered a new year within a year, a second wind, you know what I mean? I revisit goals and plans made earlier in the year and feel a surge of motivation that I don’t really know where it comes from 😂.

So I’m curious:

✴️ How do you approach the last quarter of the year?

Do you get a rush of energy, or do you slow down on purpose? Do you set new mini-goals or let things unfold as they may?

There’s no right way, of course. But I’d love to hear how you think about this last stretch of the year.

See you in the comments,

Lou

Leave a comment