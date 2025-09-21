Somehow, we’ve made it to the doorstep of October. Which means the final quarter of the year is about to begin. 🍂
I’ve noticed people tend to fall into two camps around this time. There are the “let’s coast until December” folks, already half in holiday mode. And then there are the ones who suddenly feel a burst of energy, as if the calendar is whispering, “You still have time.”
I belong to that second group. Something about these last three months makes me want to lean in and see what else might still happen before the year closes. It feels like September delivered a new year within a year, a second wind, you know what I mean? I revisit goals and plans made earlier in the year and feel a surge of motivation that I don’t really know where it comes from 😂.
So I’m curious:
✴️ How do you approach the last quarter of the year?
Do you get a rush of energy, or do you slow down on purpose? Do you set new mini-goals or let things unfold as they may?
There’s no right way, of course. But I’d love to hear how you think about this last stretch of the year.
See you in the comments,
Lou
Lou, your observation about the "second wind" in the final quarter of the year really resonated with me. It's funny, isn't it? We set these grand intentions in January, often with the best of hopes, and then life, in all its glorious messiness, happens.
By September, some of those resolutions are gathering dust bunnies, while others have morphed into something entirely new. But then, as the leaves start to turn and there's that crispness in the air, it's like the universe whispers, "Hey, it's not over yet!" I find myself dusting off those forgotten goals, not with a sense of frantic urgency, but with a renewed, almost playful, curiosity. This year, it's less about achieving some arbitrary finish line and more about savoring the process, the learning, and the unexpected detours that make up the journey.
I've appreciated that this "new year within a year" feels less like a pressure cooker and more like a gentle invitation to lean into whatever creative energy is bubbling up.
For me, I tend to flow with the energy of the season..🍂. I use this time for going within, camping out by my internal hearth, reflecting and releasing the stuff that no longer serves me.