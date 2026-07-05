Hi there.

What serendipitous occasion it is that you somehow landed here!

If you’re new to me or Shaping Life, I think a brief introduction is apropos here. (If we’re already acquainted, well, this will be a refresher of sorts!)

I think of Shaping Life as a lifelong (fingers crossed) project with the goal being to pay attention to what catches my attention, to turn these things this way and that, so as to understand how they shape my life and the person I’m becoming.

This quote by American psychologist and philosopher William James is my philosophy, in a nutshell:

“My experience is what I agree to attend to. Only those items which I notice shape my mind.”

I love that quote because it reminds me that our lives are shaped, little by little, by what we repeatedly give our attention to.

Most of my life, my attention was focused on one thing: building a career. I left that career in search of something else. I didn’t really know it then, but what I was really after was a different way of living. After fumbling around for a bit, I eventually realized that changing how I live starts with changing what I paid attention to.

When I look back, I can trace who I’ve become through the books I’ve read, the films I’ve watched, and the conversations and experiences I’ve had. The things that took space in my mind. Together, they’ve (re)shaped how I think about work, relationships, purpose, and what makes for a good life.

Shaping Life is my attempt to keep a record of that attention.

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In our noisy world, there are a variety of people, events and things that catch our attention, of course. For this project however, the main currency I’ve decided to focus on is books and films. There may occasionally be other things — podcasts, videos, conversations, etc. But mainly books and films.

Each essay begins there but it’s never really about reviewing those things. It’s about noticing what stayed, why it mattered, and how it became part of the person I’m still becoming.

My hope is that this project encourages you to attend to your attention too. And if some of these observations spark ideas for your own life, even better!

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I publish new essays most Sundays. Most are free to read.

Paid subscribers also receive access to the complete archive, the monthly What Stayed With Me (a curated collection of ideas and references to revisit), as well as occasional invitations to small gatherings with fellow readers.

I’m glad you’re here. Whether you’ve been reading for years or only subscribed a few weeks ago, thank you for joining me.

I’m looking forward to this next chapter with you.

Talk soon,

Lou Blaser

P.S. You may notice older posts referring to We’re All Getting Older. That was this publication’s previous name. In July 2026, I renamed it Shaping Life to better reflect the broader conversations you’ll find here.

Lou Blaser exchanged PowerPoint decks for essays and has yet to regret the trade. She writes Shaping Life, where she follows her curiosity through books, conversations, films, and whatever else refuses to leave her alone.