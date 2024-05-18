a Midlifer in Profile is a bi-weekly segment of We’re All Getting Older, a newsletter focused on helping us live the best version of ourselves in the second half of our lives.

Diamond-Michael Scott’s insatiable thirst for great books started from childhood. Immersed in the world of literature by both his parents, Diamond-Michael continues their legacy by reading voraciously.

“Great books are my raison d'être, my sweet honey nectar.”

Diamond-Michael was born and raised in Columbus, Ohio. He is a proud graduate of Ohio State University and a loyal member of the Buckeye Nation. But Chicago is where he found his true calling, adopting it as his hometown. He is also a nomad by choice.

“I have lived far and wide, finding a home everywhere and nowhere all at once.”

Diamond-Michael is guided by Libertarianism and Taoism and values connection, expansion, and lifestyle freedom. He is inspired by the wisdom of NBA Hall of Fame coach Phil Jackson, the profound intellect of Cornel West from Harvard, the unrelenting drive of NBA superstar Michael Jordan, and the memory of the late iconic food critic Anthony Bourdain, who fearlessly embraced his authentic self.

Diamond-Michael has recently moved to Fort Collins, Colorado. You can connect with him on LinkedIn.

IN WHICH GENERATION DO YOU BELONG?

Gen Jones: 1955 - 1964

DO YOU WORK? IF SO, WHAT DO YOU DO?

I am a former healthcare executive who has somehow morphed into an independent journalist and writer. Today, I proudly steer the ship of Great Books, Great Minds, Inc., a passion project I launched in January 2020 with the noble mission to "Ignite a New World of Community, Connection, and Conversation, One Book at a Time.”

I am also a student of Taoism and write at Chocolate Taoist, which is driven by my aim to live a more inner-connected and expansive life

WHAT WOULD THE 25-YEAR-OLD VERSION OF YOU THINK OF YOU TODAY? HOW ARE YOU MOST DIFFERENT FROM HIM?

I once had a friend in high school who told me that I was too damn selfless. And over the course of my life, this has proven to be true. So what would my 25-year-old self tell me? He would say, “Continue to give to others while keeping some of what you would otherwise give to others for yourself.” As the late Wayne Dyer once remarked, “The best thing you can do for the poor is to not become one of them.”

WHAT HAS NOT CHANGED ABOUT YOU?

My love for books and human connection —I can never get enough of either.

GOOD OR BAD, WHAT ABOUT MIDLIFE HAS SURPRISED YOU SO FAR?

There are things that would drive me bonkers in the past that I now look at with curiosity and amusement. An example of this is all of the folks who seemingly don’t have time to explore a deep friendship with me. Echoing the words of the iconic writer Zora Neale Hurston: “Sometimes, I feel discriminated against, but it does not make me angry. It merely astonishes me. How can anyone deny themselves the pleasure of my company? It’s beyond me.”

WHAT ONE HABIT ARE YOU ACTIVELY WORKING ON THESE DAYS?

Working less. I have scientifically proven to myself that I actually make more money whenever I limit myself to 5 hours a day and clown around for the rest.

WHAT COMES TO MIND WHEN YOU HEAR THE PHRASE ‘FULFILLING LIFE’. HOW HAS YOUR PERSPECTIVE ABOUT THIS CHANGED AS YOU GOT OLDER?

The phrase for me has now become about remaining laser-focused on my values, which are Personal Expansion, Human Connection, and Freedom.

WHAT ARE YOU MOST EXCITED ABOUT THESE DAYS?

Waking up each day not knowing what surprise encounter I am going to face. I love the paradoxical mystery and uncertainty that life brings.

IF YOU COULD GIVE SOME WORDS OF WISDOM TO SOMEONE 20 YEARS YOUNGER THAN YOU, WHAT MIGHT IT BE?

Ponder less, do more. In other words, those things that ignite your curiosity, just go see what they are all about. Take the leap and catch your wings on the way down. And you can learn a ton from life by crashing

AND THE MOST IMPORTANT QUESTION: WHO WAS YOUR FAVORITE SINGER/BAND GROWING UP?

The Spinners

• • • • •