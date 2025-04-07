Collections
A lightly organized map of the existential cul-de-sac you’ve wandered into.
This isn’t the full chronological archive. That’s over here, if you’re the type who likes to read everything in order, like it’s a box set.
This is more like: themed clusters. Curated vibes. A few suggested entry points if you’re just arriving (or circling back with snacks).
Each collection is anchored around a recurring WAGO theme. Think of them like neighborhood streets: different moods, same zip code.
🌀 The Meaning Dept
What are we even doing here?
This collection explores fulfillment, values, becoming, and those quiet “why” questions we tend to shove aside until a Tuesday breakdown in the produce aisle.
Suggested entry points:
• How Not to be “That” Person
• No, really. I AM too old for this.
🛠 Systems Check
How do we stay human without becoming a to-do list?
Dispatches from the frontlines of burnout, energy slumps, mental loops, and the weird machinery that keeps us running (or sputtering).
Suggested entry points:
• I ignored the warning; look what happened.
• Stress: Relieved
💃🏻 Small Joys, Big Feels
Is this delight or a full-blown existential moment?
A gentle celebration of beauty in the ordinary, emotional texture, and the kind of joy that sneaks up on you at the gas station.
Suggested entry points:
• Ugh. This gratitude thing…
• I managed to stop complaining.
🦋 Metamorph-ish
Who are we now that we’re not who we were?
Essays about identity shifts, transitions, and the strange liberation (and chaos) of no longer following The Plan.
Suggested entry points:
• What Reinventing Ourselves Really Is (and Isn’t)
• The HOW Conundrum
☄️ Rogue Comets
Uncategorized. Unapologetic. Occasionally unhinged.
The oddballs, one-offs, roundups, and anything that didn’t want to sit still long enough to get labeled.
Not seeing what you’re looking for? Try the Archives for everything, or stop by Orientation to get the lay of the land.