Collections

Subscribe to get the weekly essay — thoughtful tangents, meaningful questions, and the occasional mocktail-fueled ramble — plus the mandatory 80s/90s music recs. 😉

Collections

A lightly organized map of the existential cul-de-sac you’ve wandered into.

This isn’t the full chronological archive. That’s over here, if you’re the type who likes to read everything in order, like it’s a box set.

This is more like: themed clusters. Curated vibes. A few suggested entry points if you’re just arriving (or circling back with snacks).

Each collection is anchored around a recurring WAGO theme. Think of them like neighborhood streets: different moods, same zip code.

🌀 The Meaning Dept

What are we even doing here?
This collection explores fulfillment, values, becoming, and those quiet “why” questions we tend to shove aside until a Tuesday breakdown in the produce aisle.
See all essays

Suggested entry points:
How Not to be “That” Person
No, really. I AM too old for this.

🛠 Systems Check

How do we stay human without becoming a to-do list?
Dispatches from the frontlines of burnout, energy slumps, mental loops, and the weird machinery that keeps us running (or sputtering).
See all essays

Suggested entry points:
I ignored the warning; look what happened.
Stress: Relieved

💃🏻 Small Joys, Big Feels

Is this delight or a full-blown existential moment?
A gentle celebration of beauty in the ordinary, emotional texture, and the kind of joy that sneaks up on you at the gas station.
See all essays

Suggested entry points:
Ugh. This gratitude thing…
I managed to stop complaining.

🦋 Metamorph-ish

Who are we now that we’re not who we were?
Essays about identity shifts, transitions, and the strange liberation (and chaos) of no longer following The Plan.
See all essays

Suggested entry points:
What Reinventing Ourselves Really Is (and Isn’t)
The HOW Conundrum

☄️ Rogue Comets

Uncategorized. Unapologetic. Occasionally unhinged.
The oddballs, one-offs, roundups, and anything that didn’t want to sit still long enough to get labeled.
See all essays

Not seeing what you’re looking for? Try the Archives for everything, or stop by Orientation to get the lay of the land.