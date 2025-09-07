In Profile is a monthly segment of We’re All Getting Older, where we meet real people navigating life with intention, delight, and just enough mess to keep things interesting.



Claudia Brose

Claudia is fascinated by harmony in opposites: fast and slow, mindful and decisive. It shows up in her lifelong training in Japanese martial arts, and in her love for the Dolomites, where the mountains’ stillness and timelessness remind her to stay grounded.

IN WHICH GENERATION DO YOU BELONG?

Gen X: 1965 - 1980

DO YOU WORK? IF SO, WHAT DO YOU DO?

I am self-employed and love having the flexibility to work according to my rhythm. Having your own business means, for me, working a lot, but I love it. I interrupt it with walks in nature by myself, bike rides with my hubby, or seeing a friend for a coffee.

I have two businesses: a photography academy and my online publication business, Un-Rush, via Substack. The photo academy has existed for 10 years, and I organize one annual flagship event on a winery in South Tyrol, Italy, and several street photography workshops throughout the year. The idea is to bring together professional photographer instructors with passionate, advanced amateur photographers to inspire each other.

With Un-Rush – The Power of Slow, I aim to help people facing a hurried world with more confidence in the power of slow. This publication and online business consist of 3 pillars: newsletter and online programs, in-person retreat events, and books.

WHAT WOULD THE 25-YEAR-OLD VERSION OF YOU THINK OF YOU TODAY? HOW ARE YOU MOST DIFFERENT FROM HER?

I’ve always had a strong inner foundation and a certain self-confidence, and I knew what my values and principles were.

But the 25-year-old me was too interested and open to the advice and suggestions of others, which I readily embraced. I didn’t trust my own beliefs, strengths, and skills.

I think the 25-year-old me would be quite happy to see that I became more of myself. Today, I am more aware of who I am: my beliefs, what I love and don’t like, the things I’m good at, and the things I’m not. And as a creator, I try to align my actions with those.

WHAT HAS NOT CHANGED ABOUT YOU?

My love for life, my positive attitude, my unrelenting optimism, and my empathy and enthusiasm for people and things. My inner balance, my openness, and curiosity have not changed. That’s more than “one” thing. So perhaps I can call it the “empathetic curious optimist” has not changed.

GOOD OR BAD, WHAT ABOUT YOUR STAGE IN LIFE HAS SURPRISED YOU SO FAR?

I didn’t expect to appreciate quite so much having grown up in the '70s and ‘80s — the analog years, when life felt less crowded and regulated. Back then, what people hype today — nature, movement, sleep, friendships, adventure, play, and simply living — was just normal.

Now I enjoy the benefits of technology, but always with the grounding of the values and skills we picked up as Gen X. Watching younger generations, I realize how much I’ve come to value those old times.

WHAT ONE HABIT ARE YOU ACTIVELY WORKING ON THESE DAYS?

I’m working on the habit of writing every morning. whether it’s my newsletter, my book, or other content. Too often, I let to-dos creep into that space (“I’ll just get this one thing off the list. It feels so good to cross it out.”) and then writing gets pushed later and later in the day. But making writing a strict daily habit is something I really want to establish, just like meditation has been for me. I’ve managed 15 minutes every morning for years, and now I want writing to have that same place in my day.

WHAT COMES TO MIND WHEN YOU HEAR THE PHRASE ‘FULFILLING LIFE’? HOW HAS YOUR PERSPECTIVE ABOUT THIS CHANGED AS YOU GOT OLDER?

What first comes to mind when I hear the phrase is how this has become such a thing, a conversation, a concept to reflect upon. I wonder if previous generations were thinking about their life being fulfilled.



Observing how some people make their lives difficult, by their attitude and how they treat themselves, others, and the environment, has made me more aware of a fulfilling life. For me, a fulfilling life means enjoying what you do, having great friendships and relationships, exploring countries and cultures, and appreciating beautiful moments. A fulfilling life for me also means being outdoors in nature as much as possible.



My perspective on this has not changed as I have gotten older. What changed is that I became aware that this has always been what I consider a fulfilling life.

WHAT ARE YOU MOST EXCITED ABOUT THESE DAYS?

Nature excites me every day. I’m especially looking forward to riding our road bikes with my husband through the vineyards and apple fields in the valleys near the Dolomites.

What I find exciting about getting older (or maturing, like wine?) is consciously becoming more of myself.

I’m also brimming with ideas for in-person events because I love bringing people together to inspire one another. For years, I’ve gathered photographers for special workshops and loved watching them leave with fresh energy and ideas. Now I’m eager to do the same around the themes closest to my heart: the power of slowing down, un-rushing, and shaping our mindset.

IF YOU COULD GIVE SOME WORDS OF WISDOM TO SOMEONE 20 YEARS YOUNGER THAN YOU, WHAT MIGHT IT BE?

The world doesn’t revolve around you; it revolves around everyone. Go out into the world to explore and understand, to collect experiences, and to contribute.

Be aware of your values and what is important to you in life, and stand up for them. Don’t lose sight of what really matters for a meaningfully productive and curious life.

As technology marches on, keep humanity, kindness, and respect at the heart of what you do.

AND THE MOST IMPORTANT QUESTION: WHO WAS YOUR FAVORITE SINGER/BAND GROWING UP?

🤪 I don't really have one! Let's say... George Benson.

• • • • •